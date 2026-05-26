Lifestyle FACE/OFF TV Host Reveals Grueling 9-Hour Plastic Surgery Ordeal It took several hours longer than expected due to her past cosmetic pursuits. Gilbert Flores

A prominent television personality detailed her nine-hour facelift after she accidentally confessed to the operation during an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Keltie Knight shared her plastic surgery journey with Glamour in an essay titled, “I Got the Facelift. I Took the Shot. I Still Hated Myself.”

“I didn’t know that I wasn’t the best and the prettiest until I got to Los Angeles,” Knight, 44, wrote.

The LadyGang podcast host said that seeing herself on TV made her more aware of her appearance.

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“I’m on camera for a living, so it’s hard not to fixate on every little thing you don’t love about your appearance,” she said, “and I couldn’t not focus on the bottom of my chin where my neck hung down like a chicken.”

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Keltie Knight said her main concern was her neck. Pictured here after her plastic surgery procedures at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills in January 2026. Daniel Cole/Reuters

She spent thousands on Kybella, a shot that helps reduce the appearance of a double chin by destroying fat cells, and CoolSculpting, which freezes fat cells. The anxiety and self-consciousness only worsened.

“As I later learned, when you eliminate so much fat from your face, your skin just hangs there. And mine was hanging,” Knight said.

In 2017, at 35, she opted for a “minimally invasive” neck lift with plastic surgeon Jason Diamond in Los Angeles.

“He essentially went in and kind of sewed the muscle together like a corset and said something to the effect of, ‘This is going to last you five years, and then at that point, you’ll come back for a facelift,’” she recalled.

Six years later, in 2023, Knight noticed that the skin on her neck was sagging again—just as her surgeon predicted.

Keltie Knight first had a neck lift in 2017. Pictured here in 2019 at the MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey. Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

At the time, Knight hosted the CBS game show Superfan, during which she tried to hide her neck with makeup, clothing, and flattering angles.

Eventually, she decided it was time to undergo a facelift.

“I really thought Superfan was going to change my life and I was going to become Ryan Seacrest,” Knight said. “So I was like, I better get the facelift before I become the biggest thing since sliced bread.”

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Kathy Hilton, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, and Keltie Knight at an event for LoveShackFancy on March 20, 2026, in Los Angeles. In her essay for Glamour, Knight discussed the pressure to maintain a youthful appearance in Hollywood. Variety/Variety via Getty Images

The surgery—which she also underwent with Dr. Diamond—was supposed to last for three hours. However, due to Knight’s prior cosmetic enhancements, it took almost nine.

“That’s because when Dr. Diamond pulled back my face, there was so much scar tissue from the filler and the threads and the microneedling and all the medi-spa s--t I had done that it was basically frying my face underneath,” she explained.

Keltie Knight said she received many compliments on her youthful look even before she revealed she had undergone a facelift. Pictured here at the Actor Awards, in Los Angeles, in March 2026. Mike Blake/Reuters

Although Knight felt the facelift was the best thing she had ever done, she recalled feeling shame about her decision.

Especially because she was simultaneously undergoing health issues with microcytic anemia, a condition in which red blood cells lack sufficient hemoglobin. It is typically caused by iron deficiency and can lead to symptoms such as dizziness and fatigue, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“I was disgusted with myself. It was like, I want to die because of my uterine condition, but I’m going to fix my face first,” she said. Later, in 2024, she had a hysterectomy.

Keltie Knight attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 1, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording A

Knight decided to keep her facelift a secret.

Two weeks after her operation, she was back at work and gaining compliments for her “snatched” appearance.

But then, in 2025, she went to a party in Beverly Hills, where she candidly told Dorit Kemsley, a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, about her operation.

Keltie Knight told Glamour that this awards season has been her favorite due to her newfound confidence. Pictured here at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, in January 2026. Daniel Cole/Reuters

Although Knight did not have a microphone or a camera on her, she was later contacted by the reality show’s producers, who had heard the conversation.

She decided to give them permission to include the chat in an episode that aired in April.

Now, Knight has no regrets about her cosmetic enhancements and feels happy and confident in her new look.

But that does not stop her from wondering whether she could look even better.

“I don’t want to end up one day on an episode of Botched, but I can see how people get there," she said, referencing the popular E! show in which Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif assist patients seeking revisions for prior plastic surgery they are dissatisfied with.

Adding, “Even after the facelift, I wake up in the morning, and think, I’m puffy. Oh my God. Is my facelift already falling? Maybe I need an eyelift. It never f---ing ends.”

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