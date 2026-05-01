Lifestyle TWO PEAS IN A POD? Reality Star Slammed for Taking Her Daughter to Get Post-Mounjaro Surgery The ‘Real Housewives’ star visited the same plastic surgeon four years prior. Alisha Jucevic/Reuters

A Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star faced criticism over taking her daughter to get plastic surgery following GLP-1 weight loss.

Many celebrities like to keep their plastic surgeries under wraps, but Kyle Richards, 57, documented her daughter’s breast lift journey to her 4.3 million Instagram followers.

The first Instagram video that Richards shared on Wednesday shows her and Sophia Umansky in a car, on their way to see plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Teitelbaum, who performed Richards’s breast reduction in 2022.

Umansky, a 26-year-old social media influencer and star of Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills, alongside her father, real estate broker Mauricio Umansky, is the second-youngest of Richards’s four daughters.

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Sophia Umansky posted light-hearted TikToks with her mother before her surgery. TikTok/Sophia Umansky

In the video, the mother-daughter duo is in high spirits at the office, joking about hospital wear and beauty tweaks.

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Before undergoing the surgery, Umansky has to take a pregnancy test.

“We’re either leaving with new boobs or a baby coming, so it’s a win-win situation,” Richards jokes, adding, “I’d rather the boobs for her.”

Sophia Umansky also stars alongside her father in Netflix's reality show "Buying Beverly Hills." Pictured here at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas. Ronda Churchill/Reuters

In the second Instagram video, posted on Thursday, Richards hugs Dr. Teitelbaum after the surgery.

Dr. Teitelbaum explains that, as Umansky did not want breast implants, he lifted her breasts and also performed liposuction on Umansky’s hips and injected the fat into her breasts to add volume to the top of her breasts.

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Richard’s films Umansky as she sits in a car on her way home after the surgery, and says her hips are hurting.

The video ends with the camera zooming in on Umansky’s new cleavage.

These videos were also shared on Umansky’s Instagram and TikTok accounts.

The second video Kyle Richards posted showed her hugging plastic surgeon Steven Teitelbaum after her daughter's surgery. Instagram/Kyle Richards

Richard’s videos quickly gained criticism.

“Everyone is entitled to mother as they want, but I could never understand how a mother supports these kinds of invasive surgeries on such young ladies,” one person wrote in the comments, worrying that one surgery might lead to another, calling it “So sad!”

Another person commented, “Kyle, I love you but I don’t agree with this one. Too young!”

Many commenters were not happy with Kyle Richards’s choice to support her daughter on her plastic surgery journey. Instagram/Kyle Richards

A third person wrote, “Why supporting [sic] your daughter to do this... It’s so shallow.”

Instagram/Kyle Richards

But some people thanked Richards for supporting her daughter’s decisions and reminded other commenters that Umansky is an adult.

“She was a grown-up. She didn’t need permission. Her mom is supporting her no matter what she thinks. Good for her mom. Geez, people, she is not 16,” one person wrote.

In a TikTok comment, Umansky said she underwent a nose job in 2017, when she was 16 or 17.

Instagram/Kyle Richards

While many commenters thought there was no reason for a 26-year-old to undergo a breast lift, Richards answered that her daughter had lost 35 pounds of weight before the surgery.

Instagram/Kyle Richards

A TikTok Umansky posted on Monday revealed that a popular weight loss medication indeed drove her breast surgery.

”I’ve been on Mounjaro for a little over a year now, and at first, I lost a ton of weight very rapidly, and then I gained weight back, and then now I feel like I’m starting to finally like balance out at a perfect medium," she explained.

Mounjaro is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist drug that helps suppress appetite. The popular GLP-1 has also been used by celebrities like Amy Schumer.

Sophia Umansky and her mother, Kyle Richards, documented Umansky's breast lift journey on social media. TikTok/Sophia Umansky

Umansky said the weight loss had affected her breasts.

“As a result of my weight fluctuating, my girls are not sitting where I want them to be sitting. They’re like hanging real low, and I want them to be up,” she explained.

Her goal for the procedure was to gain more confidence.

“I know getting this done will make me so much more confident in my body,” she said, adding, “and that’s always the goal, obviously.”

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