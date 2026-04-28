Lifestyle health & wellness Millionaire Businesswoman Shares Hospital Selfies After Implant Emergency The 42-year-old mogul sensed something was wrong before receiving the shocking diagnosis. Getty Images;Huda Kattan/Instagram

A business mogul shared photos from her hospital stay after a frightening incident involving her breast implants.

Huda Kattan, 42, is the ultra-successful founder of the popular Dubai-based cosmetics brand Huda Beauty and a beauty influencer with over 70 million followers across her social media accounts. Known for her glamorous full-face makeup looks, she has an estimated net worth of over $400 million.

But on Monday, she appeared decidedly dressed down, wearing a hospital gown in the set of photos she shared on Instagram.

“I got my implants done over 12 years ago… and I kept telling myself ‘I’ll check them later,’” she wrote in the caption.

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She continued, “Life gets busy, and we push things aside, especially when they don’t feel urgent. But sometimes your body will force you to slow down and listen.”

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More than a decade after her breast implant surgery, Kattan began to sense something was wrong.

Huda Kattan posted a selfie from her hospital bed with her husband, Christopher Goncalo. Instagram/Huda Kattan

“I started feeling pain,” she wrote. “So I went in, and that’s when I found out my implants had ruptured.”

Kattan was rushed into surgery to address the issue. She felt fortunate to discover the ruptures when she did, noting the situation could have been much worse if she had waited.

Speaking about the surgeon’s findings, she said, “There was a lot of inflammation fluid and an infection had started.”

Kattan wrote that she paid for the procedure herself and thanked her doctor, plastic surgeon Georges J. Samaha, for his work.

In the post's caption, Huda Kattan thanked her plastic surgeon, Georges J. Samaha. Instagram/Huda Kattan

Kattan reminded her millions of followers that breast implants require regular checkups, as they are not permanent.

“Most of the time, they need to be redone around the 10-year mark,” she wrote, acknowledging, “I knew this… and I still delayed it, like so many people.”

Kattan wrote that she shared her experience because the topic is rarely discussed.

“So many of us are walking around not knowing what’s happening inside our own bodies,” she wrote. “Don’t wait for pain. Don’t put it off. Your health is not something to ‘check on later.’ Listen to your body. Stay on top of it. Take care of you.”

The last slide of the post showed her surgeon holding one of the ruptured implants, which looked as if it had been cut in half in the middle.

After the surgery, Dr. Samaha held Kattan's breast implant and showed how bad the rupture was. Instagram/Huda Kattan

“This was all ruptured,” Dr. Samaha said, holding the implant. Taking pieces of the silicone out, he remarked, “All this was in your body.”

Kattan did not specify whether she had replaced the breast implants.

Thousands of people hurried to wish Kattan a speedy recovery and also thanked her for sharing her journey.

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In 2019, Kattan told Cosmopolitan U.K. that she got breast implants after she was done breastfeeding. Kattan and her husband, Christopher Goncalo, welcomed their daughter, Nour, in 2011.

“I did my nose and my boobs together, when we launched the brand, because I had breastfed and felt ashamed to show them to my husband,” she told the outlet.

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