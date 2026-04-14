Lifestyle CUP IT UP ‘Real Housewives’ Star Opens Up About Getting Breast Implants The mother of four said the cosmetic enhancement brought back her confidence. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Executive Retail Shops

A Real Housewives of New York star opted for her first major plastic surgery procedure after welcoming her fourth child.

In high school, Erin Lichy was the “girl with the big boobs,” but after four pregnancies, the 38-year-old noticed her breasts had become considerably smaller and were “sagging,” she told People.

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Erin Lichy said she "lost all of her breast tissue" following her pregnancies. Here at the TIME100 Next red carpet in New York City in October 2025. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

“I’ve had four kids. For me, getting my boobs done was not a matter of if, it was a matter of when,” she shared with Marie Claire.

In January, less than a year after welcoming her fourth child, Jack, with husband Abe Lichy, she underwent a breast augmentation with plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky, MD.

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Lichy originally wanted to undergo a breast lift for a more natural look, but Dr. Savetsky advised her that implants were the better option during their consultation in November.

“I really had no breast tissue left,” she said. “He made a joke that I could do the lift now, but I’d be back in six months and say, ‘You were right.’”

Erin Lichy stars in "The Real Housewives of New York City". Pictured here with the season 14 cast: Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons, Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, and Sai De Silva. Mei Tao/Bravo via Getty Images

Eventually, Lichy opted for Natrelle Inspira SoftTouch Low Plus Projection 190cc implants and a lift.

190 cc is a size often used for clients who want very subtle enhancements.

“Her goal was to restore both the volume and shape to what they were prior to pregnancy,” Dr. Savetsky said.

“In her case, the most effective way to achieve a natural, balanced result was to combine an implant with a lift, restoring volume while also repositioning the breast for a more youthful, refined contour.”

Erin Lichy said her four pregnancies changed her body, leading her to opt for a breast augmentation in January 2026. Clifton Prescod/Bravo

To ensure the most natural-looking result possible, Dr. Savetsky considered implant placement—not just sizing.

“The implant was placed using a dual plane technique, which means the upper portion of the implant sits beneath the pectoralis muscle, while the lower portion is positioned beneath the breast tissue,” he explained.

The outcome was a subtle, almost undetectable lift, just as Lichy had desired.

“You wouldn’t really know, I think, unless I told you,” she said.

Erin Lichy wanted barely detectible, natural results, and she achieved them with 190 cc low-profile smooth silicone implants. Pictured here in Miami, less than two months after her surgery, in March 2026. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Executive Retail Shops

Only six weeks after the surgery, Lichy was back attending Pilates classes and felt the operation had given her a boost of confidence.

“I didn’t even realize how much more confident I would feel,” she said. “I used to have to wear tape to pull up my boobs all the time, and now it’s like my clothes just fit differently.”

Now, she said she doesn’t have to think about how to position her breasts with backless dresses and bikinis.

“I tell everyone it was probably one of the best decisions in my entire life,” Lichy said, adding, “I can just get up and go.”

"I used to have to wear tape to pull up my boobs all the time," Erin Lichy said. Pictured here during the season 15 promotion of "The Real Housewives of New York City" in 2024. Danielle Levitt/Bravo

What inspired Lichy to share her journey was her desire for transparency, especially after noticing how many other mothers were keeping quiet about their cosmetic enhancements.

“The main thing for me is de-stigmatizing this whole experience for moms and, you know, not making it such a gate-kept, taboo thing,” she said.

“I also think it’s unfair for people to think that these women just have naturally perfect bodies,” Lichy said, adding, “There’s nothing wrong with saying that you want to feel more confident.”

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