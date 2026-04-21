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Fifth time’s the charm

‘Real Housewives’ Star Shares Before-and-After Photos of Fifth Boob Job

After decades of feeling “ashamed” of her breasts, the reality star finally got her desired results.

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
Published
Updated
A photo composite for Looker of Jennifer Fessler.

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/Michael J. Stein, MD

Bravo star Jennifer Fessler, 57, underwent five breast augmentations before finally being satisfied with the results.

After years of feeling “ashamed” of her tubular breasts, Fessler, a recurring cast member in Seasons 13 and 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, told People that she underwent her first breast augmentation in her mid-twenties.

Rather than being round in shape, tubular breasts are narrower at the base due to having less tissue. They often have nipples that point downward, larger areolas, and a gap between them. While not at all harmful, this shape—which occurs when connective tissue is not formed as expected during puberty—can lead to difficulties with breastfeeding (due to decreased milk supply) and self-consciousness, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The results of the initial surgery were not as desired.

Jennifer Fessler is a recurring cast member on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Jennifer Fessler is a recurring cast member on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Andrew Eccles/Bravo

Fessler said the implants, which were recommended by her doctor, made her breasts bigger but did not adjust their shape.

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Two years later, she chose to get a second breast augmentation, only to be similarly disappointed with the results.

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This time, she felt dissatisfied with the outcome due to the appearance of her areolas and nipples.

“It looked as if somebody had chewed up bubble gum—that’s the only way I can think of to describe it—and stuck it on my breast,” she told the outlet.

After she and her husband, Jeff Fessler, welcomed their two children, Zachary and Rachel, the reality star underwent a full “mommy makeover,” including a tummy tuck and a third breast augmentation.

Jennifer Fessler at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York in September 2024.

Jennifer Fessler at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York in September 2024.

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

This was around 10 years after her previous surgery.

Still, though, Fessler was not fully content with the results, and eventually chose to undergo explant surgery and remove the implants altogether a few years later.

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One of her breasts, however, lost its inframammary fold under the breast, thereby altering her breast support and making it difficult for her to wear bras and bikinis.

That is when she was referred to New York City plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Stein by fellow The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Dolores Catania.

Jennifer Fessler with Dr. Michael Stein.

Jennifer Fessler with Dr. Michael Stein.

Dr. Michael Stein

Dr. Stein specializes in breast revisions and told The Looker that Fessler’s issue was very common with patients who visited him for revision procedures.

“Because of all her previous surgeries, the breast fold was completely destroyed,” he explained. “So her breasts basically dropped down onto her stomach and were lowered.”

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The revision was not going to be simple and required multiple steps.

“It’s a very hard surgery to do, because you’re not just lifting the breasts and putting implants in, you actually have to reconstruct the breast fold and put it back where it used to be,” he said. “So, it requires an internal bra, usually, and internal suturing techniques to reconstruct the breast fold.”

Jennifer Fessler underwent four breast augmentations before finally being pleased with her results after undergoing revision surgery with Dr. Michael Stein.

Jennifer Fessler underwent four breast augmentations before finally being pleased with her results after undergoing revision surgery with Dr. Michael Stein.

Dr. Michael Stein

Fessler opted for small-volume implants supported by the internal bra technique.

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“An internal bra is an absorbable mesh made of suture material, and your body absorbs it completely over time and replaces it with scar tissue,” Dr. Stein told The Looker.

Adding, ”In patients with stretchy skin that needs support to the breast or to an implant, an internal bra is, in some patients, warranted to support the tissues, so the breasts don’t droop over time.”

According to Dr. Stein, Fessler wanted “a natural looking breast that was proportional to her body,” and the results of the 4.5-hour surgery were just as she had hoped.

“When I looked at my breasts 24 hours [after surgery], when I could take off the surgical bra, I was thrilled,” Fessler told People, saying that now, over a month after her surgery, her breasts were “better than I could have even wished for.”

“I always tell my patients, I want to be the last stop,” Dr. Stein told The Looker. “I want to be your last surgery.”

Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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