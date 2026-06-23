‘Real Housewives’ Star Shows Off the Nose Job She’s Waited 25 Years For
A Real Housewives of Rhode Island star revealed her dramatic plastic surgery results after contemplating the procedure for more than two decades.
Reality star and financial planner Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, 46, showed off her refreshed face in the first part of the two-part Real Housewives of Rhode Island season one reunion on Sunday.
Her new look did not go unnoticed by host Andy Cohen, who has also had his fair share of plastic surgery speculations.
After he asked Pontarelli what was different about her face, she candidly admitted, “Well, after 25 years of debate, I finally decided to just go ahead and get my rhinoplasty.”
The mother of two, who is described on Bravo’s website as “proud of her Lebanese roots,” had undergone the nose job after filming the first season of the show.
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Her castmate, Rosie DiMare, added that the results looked “So good.”
Pontarelli also revealed she underwent another procedure at the same time, continuing, “and [I had] a very minuscule lip lift while I was at it.”
During a surgically performed lip lift, the plastic surgeon shortens the distance between the nose and the upper lip, called the philtrum, according to the Cleveland Clinic. With age, the philtrum lengthens; in theory, a lip lift gives the patient a more youthful facial structure.
At the season premiere on March 30 in New York City, Pontarelli told People she and her castmates were nervous about how they would look on the show.
“We’re afraid because they didn’t let us catch a glimpse of ourselves. Like, is this my bad angle? Did I look crappy?” she said.
If Pontarelli did not like what she saw, she said she might consider plastic surgery.
The outlet quoted her as asking, “Should I get a facelift?”
Pontarelli underwent the two procedures after the show started airing on April 2.
On Instagram, many commenters expressed their preference for Pontarelli’s old nose, comparing the new one to the upturned noses of the Whoville residents in the movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
The feedback, however, might have to do with Pontarelli being a divisive character on her season.
Her storyline revolved around an infidelity scandal involving her husband, podiatrist Brian Pontarelli, who was reportedly cheating on her.
He was also arrested in October 2025 for allegedly tracking Pontarelli’s location with a device he secretly planted on her car, according to Decider.
Pontarelli dropped the charges in December.
The couple showed up together at Sunday’s reunion, where they stated that their relationship remains intact.
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