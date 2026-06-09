Lifestyle NOSE NEWS IS GOOD NEWS Woman’s Nose Job Leads to Bizarre Side Effect Even more surprising: She wasn’t alone in her odd experience. Instagram/Olivia Dayton

A social media influencer sparked concerns over her health after she shared a peculiar side effect from her nose job.

Olivia Dayton, who has over 1.3 million followers across her social media sites, posted about her rhinoplasty journey on TikTok.

In the video, she is shown with her head down. As she raises it to flip her hair back, liquid immediately starts to drip from her nose.

“Just a PSA if you want to get a nose job your nose will decide it wants to drip 24/7,” she wrote on the video.

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@oliviadaytonn when you get sick it really is 24/7 lol BUT ID DO IT AGAIN IN A HEARTBEAT ♬ original sound - ilyxori

The video quickly garnered over 4 million views—and many worried comments.

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The top comment with over 45,000 likes suggested that Dayton should check that the clear fluid was not cerebrospinal fluid (CSF).

“Babe check it out for a CSF leak. The fact that it leak after you lowered your head is a sign. Better to rule it out,” the person wrote.

Clear fluid leaking from one nostril can be a sign of a cranial CSF leak. If left untreated, it can lead to conditions such as meningitis, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Olivia Dayton worried her followers after posting a video of her nose leaking following a nose job. Instagram/Olivia Dayton

But, while many people noted that Dayton’s dripping nose did not appear to be a normal side effect, others related to Dayton’s post.

“Ahh I’ve found my people. This drives me NUTS. Do we know why this happens?” one person wrote, adding, “Even my surgeon didn’t have an answer for me.”

Another influencer, Isabelle Lux, commented that in her case, the leaking was temporary.

“It stops in like 2 years! I’ve had two [procedures,] so trust me,” Lux wrote.

Another influencer shared that her nose also dripped for the first two years post-surgery. TikTok/Olivia Dayton

According to her YouTube, Dayton underwent the procedure in September 2024. She posted the TikTok about her leaky nose in February.

Olivia Dayton wrote that, despite her nose leaking, she liked the results so much that she would undergo the procedure again. Instagram/Olivia Dayton

Dayton did not seem too bothered by her runniness.

In the caption of her video, the influencer wrote, “When you get sick it really is 24/7 lol but I’d do it again in a heartbeat.”

People magazine interviewed Dr. Sean T. Doherty about Dayton’s symptoms.

The Boston-based plastic surgeon told the outlet that a leaking nose was “not unheard of” following a nose job and that the condition was likely to improve over time as the healing progressed.

Many fans worried for Olivia Dayton, but plastic surgeon Sean T. Doherty told People that a leaky nose can occur naturally after a nose job. Instagram/Olivia Dayton

“The rhinoplasty procedure can temporarily affect the nasal nerves and mucus production regulation,” he said.

Adding, “Swelling and internal healing may also change how fluid moves through the nose, so patients can become more aware of normal secretions that they may not have noticed before surgery.”

But he told the outlet that some symptoms might be a sign to check in with the doctor.

“Persistent drainage, particularly if it’s one-sided, associated with pain, bleeding, fever, or has a salty metallic taste, should be evaluated by the surgeon,” he said.

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