Andy Cohen, 57, Explains His ‘New Face’ Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors

New year, new face? Bravo personality Andy Cohen, 57, finds himself at the center of plastic surgery rumors, but he isn’t mad about them. The Watch What Happens Live host says he feels “so flattered.”

After Cohen co-hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live special broadcast with Anderson Cooper, 58, fans voiced surprise over his supposedly changed appearance.

“I just saw the new clips of Andy Cohen on NYE and WTF did he do to his face?!?” a Threads user posted after the broadcast. “Is he trying to find a new husband at Mar-a-Lago?”

While some celebrities, particularly men, avoid discussing this type of gossip, Cohen wasted no time in raising the topic. During the Jan. 5 episode of his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live, which included a New Year’s Eve recap, Cohen said that he felt very positively about the rumors.

“I love the speculation that I have dramatically changed my face,” he said, though he nevertheless wanted to clear up confusion over any actual alterations made to his appearance.

The “dramatic” transformation was due to makeup, not surgery, Cohen explained. After he had his makeup done for the show, he said, he ran into his co-host’s makeup artist.

“She’s like, ‘Are you okay?’ I’m like, ‘You know, warm me up a little bit. Give me some more tanner.’ Well, I mean, there were a lot of comments that were like, ‘Wow. This is a beaten-down lady,’” he recalled.

As for cosmetic procedures that contributed to his refreshed look, Cohen said, “By the way, I got the teeniest...bit of Botox. I got four minor veneers in front.”

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen have hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve special together since 2017. Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images

This explanation aligns with what Cohen initially wrote on Threads in response to the rumors. In the Jan. 1 post, he credited his weight loss for the transformation, writing, “Did the smallest amount of Botox and lost 20 pounds!” Cohen has previously been open about his weight loss journey on GLP-1 medication.

The Threads post received positive responses from fans, many of whom praised Cohen’s “new” look.

His late-night New Year’s Eve tirade, however, garnered some heat from former New York City mayor Eric Adams, whom Cohen instructed to “go off into the sunset.” Dec. 31, 2025, marked Adams’s last day at City Hall, with new mayor Zohran Mamdani taking office at midnight.

Still, the controversies surrounding Cohen’s on-air ranting and new appearance didn’t do any damage to the broadcast’s popularity: CNN reported its New Year’s Eve special scored its second-highest ratings since its inception in 2007.