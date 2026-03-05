Woman’s $25K Nose Job Shows the Power of a Subtle Transformation

When a plastic surgeon posted three-month post-operation results of his patient’s rhinoplasty, viewers were left in awe. Not only did her nose job yield impressive before-and-after results, but it was artfully accomplished, transforming her face while embracing her natural features.

Jacqueline, the patient, entered the New York City office of Dr. Ramtin Kassir seeking “Designer Rhinoplasty,” the most popular procedure on the board-certified plastic surgeon’s menu of services.

“Rhinoplasty, when done properly, is never one size fits all,” Dr. Kassir told The Looker over email.

The video, posted to the doctor’s social media account, first showed Jacqueline smiling and showing her nose from all sides. Her nose was slightly curved from the front with a small bump on the side.

Front and side views of Jacqueline's nose prior to her surgery from Dr. Kassir. Dr. Ramtin Kassir

The video then cuts to Jacqueline’s face three months post-surgery. Now, her nose was straight from the front and the side—and, most importantly, she looks thrilled with the results.

In the video’s caption, Dr. Kassir described Jacqueline’s striking results as “refined, effortless, and exquisitely harmonious.”

Before-and-after photos of Jacqueline's rhinoplasty transformation from the front. The Daily Beast/Kassir Plastic Surgery

In the comments, people called the transformation “perfect,” ”brilliant,” and “beautiful.”

The top comment read, “Her gorgeous eyes pop so much more now that her nose does not distract! Incredible results!”

Even a Bravo star chimed in on the transformation.

Lynne Curtin, who appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County, wrote, “Amazing!” with an emoji of clapping hands. “I love when I see such natural results when the nose looks refined but the person still looks like themselves.”

According to Kassir Plastic Surgery’s website, a rhinoplasty performed by Dr. Kassir takes between one and three hours and starts at $25,000.

Dr. Kassir told The Looker that he approaches every procedure individually.

“Every nose I design is a dialogue between a person’s anatomy, their natural facial harmony, and who they are as an individual. I study how the features relate to one another, the structure beneath the skin, and just as importantly, the patient’s personality, confidence, and the way they carry themselves,” he said.

Before and After: Side View The Daily Beast/Kassir Plastic Surgery

The philosophy behind his highly sought-after signature procedure centers on facial harmony.

Dr. Kassir has 29 years of experience in aesthetic enhancements, helping patients to achieve their desired results with everything from lip lifts and nose jobs to facelifts and neck rejuvenation.

“My approach to what I call ‘Designer Rhinoplasty’ is entirely bespoke. I am not simply reshaping a nose; I am creating something that looks as though it always belonged to that face. The goal is to help patients step into a more confident and authentic version of themselves,” he explained.

With Jacqueline, that was definitely true, as some commenters noted how Jacqueline was more playful in the second clip.

“Oh, she [sic] feeling baddie now!!” one person commented, to which Dr. Kassir replied, “Confidence is a game-changer.”

Dr. Ramtin Kassir

