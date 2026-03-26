Lifestyle REGRETS, I'VE HAD A FEW ‘Mormon Wives’ Star Says Divorce Drama Led to Plastic Surgery She Now Regrets She now regrets many of her procedures. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

A star of Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives opened up about the circumstances that led her to get plastic surgery she now regrets.

“I had two husbands who treated me so badly,” Jessi Draper, who previously went by her estranged husband’s surname, Ngatikaura, said on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

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Altering her appearance, she told podcast host Alex Cooper, was her means of coping with a challenging marriage.

Jessi Draper on season 4 of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”, before undergoing upper and lower blepharoplasty and fat grafting. Nik Roberts/Disney

Draper, 33, was married to her first husband, Zach Gish, from 2014 to 2019. She married her current husband, Jordan Ngatikaura, 31, in October 2020. He filed for divorce on March 19.

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On the podcast, Draper said Ngatikaura had been emotionally abusive and unfaithful to her.

Jessi Draper in season 2 of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" in 2024. Natalie Cass/Disney

Feeling that her looks were the only factor she could control during this turbulent period, she sought out a plastic surgeon.

“That may sound weird, but it was like, I can’t do anything else right,” she said, adding, “I just shouldn’t have done any of it.”

Draper underwent upper and lower blepharoplasty—procedures to remove excess skin around the eyes—in December 2025, along with fat grafting on her face and lips.

Originally, Draper only wanted work done around her eyes, but her doctor told her she needed the fat grafting to balance the results.

“Looking back, I’m like, I didn’t need that or want that,” she said.

The cast of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives": Jennifer Affleck, Taylor Frankie Paul, Jessi Draper, Whitney Leavitt, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Miranda Hope, and Layla Taylor. Fred Hayes/Disney

Draper’s tumultuous marriage was documented in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, a TV show that follows a group of Utah-based social media influencers.

In season three, Draper and Ngatikaura went through a 90-day separation, and in season four, Draper consulted her lawyer about the details of her prenuptial agreement and told her cast member she often stayed in a hotel at night.

On the podcast, she shared that she finally told Ngatikaura she wanted a divorce on March 13.

Jordan Ngatikaura and Jessi Draper in New York City in November 2025. Stephanie Augello/Disney

According to Draper, the couple agreed to tell their two children, Jagger, 5, and Jovi, 3, about the decision together, but she felt “blindsided” when she learned from TMZ that Ngatikaura had filed for divorce on his own while Draper was out of town. She said she now lives in a hotel.

Draper received many negative comments about her post-surgery appearance on social media and chose to talk about her regrets, letting fans know the results did not turn out as she had hoped.

She said watching her pre-surgery face on the latest season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives made her realize she did not need the work done.

Draper has been open about her previous cosmetic surgeries, including a breast augmentation, labiaplasty, and an alarplasty, in which surgeons alter the shape of a patient’s nostrils to reshape their nose.

In early March, Draper said that she felt her latest cosmetic procedure left her feeling “hideous” and “ruined” her life. She called it a learning lesson and vowed to steer away from modifying her face in the future, only going in for Botox injections.

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