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ROYAL TREATMENT

Queen Camilla Got a Luxury Brow Makeover

Everyone loves having great eyebrows, whether you’re a regular person or a literal queen.

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
Published
Updated
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla pose with Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney and his wife Diana Fox Carney, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 26, 2025. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Victoria Jones/Pool via Reuters

Questions over Queen Camilla‘s royal brow transformation have finally been answered.

Suzanne Martin, Queen Camilla’s trusted semi-permanent makeup artist, revealed her brow secrets in a recent interview, almost a year after she was first spotted with significantly darker, refined brows.

According to Martin, the 78-year-old royal visited Martin for her trademark treatment, known as “The Couture Brow,” at The Lanesborough Club & Spa in London. The luxurious spa offers treatments ranging from artificial intelligence skin analysis to muscle toning and IV drips.

The wife of King Charles III, however, was there for something more traditional—at least, as far as high-end cosmetic treatments go: a perfectly polished set of brows.

Queen Camilla on March 18, 2026, with her beautifully defined microbladed eyebrows.

Queen Camilla on March 18, 2026, with her beautifully defined microbladed eyebrows.

Aaron Chown/Pool via Reuters

The Couture Brow uses microblading to achieve a subtle, natural-looking result. Microblading is a tattooing technique that uses an ultra-fine needle to apply thin, hair-like strokes of semi-permanent pigment that typically lasts six months or more.

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Martin said the perfectly “believable” results were achieved with her signature technique.

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“Colours are blended to achieve the correct shade, then hair strokes are mimicked and drawn under the surface of the skin using a needle that is actually more like a sharp pen,” she told Hello!, adding, “Good anaesthetic cream is applied, so the treatment is not at all uncomfortable.”

Queen Camilla used to prefer a lighter brow. Here with King Charles in London in 2000.

Queen Camilla previously preferred a lighter brow. Here with King Charles in London in 2000.

DJM/WS via Reuters

The royal-approved brows require two two-hour visits, a month apart. Martin advises clients to come in for a top-up every six to eight months.

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On the website, the two-part Couture Brow treatment is listed at £1,400 ($1,860), with top-ups costing £800 ($1,067).

Britain's Queen Camilla visits the National Library of Scotland in Edinburgh, Britain,in January 2026.

Britain's Queen Camilla visits the National Library of Scotland in Edinburgh, Britain, in January 2026.

Andrew Milligan/Pool via Reuters

“Every detail of your brow experience is designed to feel effortless, calming, and impeccably tailored to you,” Martin explained the procedure. “My intention is simple. To make my clients look and feel beautiful.”

Martin, who once worked as a professional makeup artist with Christian Dior, pays attention to balance when planning out her clients’ brows.

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“When designed with intention, the perfect brow lifts, balances, and reveals the natural beauty of the eyes, enhancing what is there rather than masking it,” she said.

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu on the first day of the State Visit by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on March 18, 2026, in Windsor, England.

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu on the first day of the State Visit by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on March 18, 2026, in Windsor, England.

Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters

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Martin also told the outlet that the brows “can be refined as trends and tastes change,” but it’s important they don’t draw too much attention.

“Brows should support the overall look instead of becoming the focal point,” she told the outlet.

Can’t get enough of stories like these? Follow Tom Sykes’ royal reporting at The Royalist on Substack, and get exclusive insight on everything going down behind the palace gates.

Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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