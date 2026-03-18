Lifestyle 'Holy Plastic Surgery' ‘Full House’ Star Sparks Facelift Rumors After Rare Public Appearance “That’s not Lori Loughlin.” IMDb

Lori Loughlin’s taut features during a rare red-carpet appearance sparked rumors that the Full House star and convicted felon had undergone a facelift.

The 61-year-old actress attended a March 11 fundraising event for the Women’s Cancer Research Fund at the ritzy Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

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Loughlin, who played Rebecca “Aunt Becky” Donaldson-Katsopolis on the hit sitcom Full House—and later in Fuller House—has kept her red carpet appearances sparse since being jailed in 2020 as part of “Operation Varsity Blues.”

The college admissions scandal saw several wealthy parents, including Loughlin and Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, accused of conspiring to get their children admitted to top universities under false pretenses. Loughlin ultimately pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and was sentenced to two months in prison.

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Lori Loughlin's appearance sparked plastic surgery rumors after she attended a fundraising event benefiting Women’s Cancer Research Fund in March 2026. Caroline Brehman/Reuters

After the event, celebrity makeup artist Lyndsay Zavitz shared a photo of Loughlin’s makeup look on her Instagram.

In the photo, the actress looks doe-eyed into the camera, wearing perfectly smoky black eyeliner, a flush of warm pink across her cheeks, and a glossy nude lip color.

The comments quickly filled with notes on her appearance, calling her unrecognizable and voicing disbelief that the photo depicted Loughlin at all.

Instagram/Lyndsay Zavitz

“Is Lori Loughlin in the room with us?” one person wrote. Another simply remarked, “That’s not her.”

Some people suspected the actress had gone under the knife, writing, “Holy plastic surgery.”

“It’s a completely different face,” another person commented.

In a Reddit post titled “Lori Loughlin has had some work done,” many users shared the same sentiment.

“Why would she completely erase the individuality from her face, I wouldn’t have recognized her,” one comment read.

“Oh great, another member of the ‘same face’ club,” one person quipped, pointing to the trend of many celebrities and social media influencers paying resemblance to each other after morphing their natural features with plastic surgery.

Lori Loughlin at An Unforgettable Evening fundraising event benefiting Women’s Cancer Research Fund in Beverly Hills in 2026. Caroline Brehman/Reuters

“That’s a Revenge Refresh if I ever saw one,” one person added.

The event was Loughlin’s first red carpet appearance since she split from her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 62, in October 2025. The pair had been married for 28 years.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli—in green tie—leaving the Courthouse in Boston in April 2019. Joseph Prezioso/Getty Images

Still, even some commenters speculating over Loughlin’s supposed surgical enhancements complimented her appearance regardless.

“You have to admit, plastic surgery is getting pretty good these days. She looks like a much younger woman, full stop,” one admirer wrote on Reddit.

Lori Loughlin on the set of "Full House." IMDb

“I mean, she looks very youthful,” another wrote, “but she doesn’t look like herself.”

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