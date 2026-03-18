‘Full House’ Star Sparks Facelift Rumors After Rare Public Appearance
Lori Loughlin’s taut features during a rare red-carpet appearance sparked rumors that the Full House star and convicted felon had undergone a facelift.
The 61-year-old actress attended a March 11 fundraising event for the Women’s Cancer Research Fund at the ritzy Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Loughlin, who played Rebecca “Aunt Becky” Donaldson-Katsopolis on the hit sitcom Full House—and later in Fuller House—has kept her red carpet appearances sparse since being jailed in 2020 as part of “Operation Varsity Blues.”
The college admissions scandal saw several wealthy parents, including Loughlin and Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, accused of conspiring to get their children admitted to top universities under false pretenses. Loughlin ultimately pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and was sentenced to two months in prison.
Get a First Look
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
After the event, celebrity makeup artist Lyndsay Zavitz shared a photo of Loughlin’s makeup look on her Instagram.
In the photo, the actress looks doe-eyed into the camera, wearing perfectly smoky black eyeliner, a flush of warm pink across her cheeks, and a glossy nude lip color.
The comments quickly filled with notes on her appearance, calling her unrecognizable and voicing disbelief that the photo depicted Loughlin at all.
“Is Lori Loughlin in the room with us?” one person wrote. Another simply remarked, “That’s not her.”
Some people suspected the actress had gone under the knife, writing, “Holy plastic surgery.”
“It’s a completely different face,” another person commented.
In a Reddit post titled “Lori Loughlin has had some work done,” many users shared the same sentiment.
“Why would she completely erase the individuality from her face, I wouldn’t have recognized her,” one comment read.
“Oh great, another member of the ‘same face’ club,” one person quipped, pointing to the trend of many celebrities and social media influencers paying resemblance to each other after morphing their natural features with plastic surgery.
“That’s a Revenge Refresh if I ever saw one,” one person added.
The event was Loughlin’s first red carpet appearance since she split from her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 62, in October 2025. The pair had been married for 28 years.
Still, even some commenters speculating over Loughlin’s supposed surgical enhancements complimented her appearance regardless.
“You have to admit, plastic surgery is getting pretty good these days. She looks like a much younger woman, full stop,” one admirer wrote on Reddit.
“I mean, she looks very youthful,” another wrote, “but she doesn’t look like herself.”
Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog