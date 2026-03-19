Lifestyle VERY SPECIAL AGENT DALE COOPER ‘Sex & the City’ Star Looks 20 Years Younger After Skin-Ironing Treatment The actor called his facialist a “genius” after their appointment. HBO

Actor Kyle MacLachlan had 20 years removed from his face during a celebrity facialist appointment.

The 67-year-old television legend, whose portrayals of seemingly nice yet highly neurotic husbands in Desperate Housewives and Sex and the City made him famous, appeared visibly refreshed after paying a visit to Keren Bartov.

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Bartov is a London-based facialist and skincare founder who is regularly visited by Hollywood A-listers, including Demi Moore, Kate Hudson, and Cindy Crawford.

Instagram/Keren Bartov

Videos on Bartov’s Instagram stories showed shirtless MacLachlan wrapped in a white towel, lying on a treatment table while Bartov moved a metallic device back and forth across his cheek.

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“Obsessed with @kyle_maclachlan,” Bartov wrote on the story with a heart emoji. “‘Ironing’ his skin using Onda’s medical technology. Incredible results for skin tightening and facial lifting—with no pain and no side effects.”

The device, Onda Coolwaves, is a nonsurgical tool that uses patented microwave technology to break down fat and contour the skin.

Instagram/Keren Bartov

The treatment appeared to work so well that Maclachlan started to resemble Special Agent Dale Bartholomew Cooper, his breakout role in David Lynch’s 1989 mystery series, Twin Peaks.

Kyle MacLachlan in "Twin Peaks" in 1990. CBS Photo Archive/IMDb

“You’re a genius,” MacLachlan told Bartov. “Most people like to do this before the Academy Awards, but I like to do it after,” he added.

On Sunday, MacLachlan attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party with his wife of 23 years, entrepreneur Desiree Gruber.

Gruber, 58, developed Project Runway with Heidi Klum, and the couple shares a 17-year-old son, Callum.

Desiree Gruber and Kyle MacLachlan at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills in March 2026. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

In another video, filmed after the appointment, visibly refreshed MacLachlan talked to the camera with Bartov.

“I’m 16 years old again,” MacLachlan said with a bright smile and glowing skin. “Maybe 10, except for my knees,” he joked.

“I love you and always love to take care of your amazing skin,” Bartov said to MacLachlan.

Gruber also revealed that she likes to get similar treatments with her husband.

She reposted the video of MacLachlan and Bartov, and wrote, “Not-so-patiently waiting for my visit!! Need that signature @keren_bartov glow.”

Marcia Cross and Kyle MacLachlan on "Desperate Housewives." Danny Feld/ABC/IMDb

In 2020, MacLachlan talked about his skincare routine in an interview with New York Magazine, noting that he began caring for his skin in his early twenties—far earlier than many men of his generation.

“I was working in theater and I got comfortable with putting on makeup for a play and taking it off. I had to really scrub my face, which would then be dry. So I learned to moisturize my face because it just protects the skin,” he said, adding, “I’m not as fastidious about it now, but I try.”

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