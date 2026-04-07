Lifestyle Good morning, angels! Original ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Stars Reunite for Show’s 50th Anniversary The trio celebrated 50 years since the iconic show’s 1976 premiere. Harry Langdon/Getty Images

The three original Charlie’s Angels stars reunited five decades after the launch of the hit show.

Actresses Kate Jackson, 77, Jaclyn Smith, 80, and Cheryl Ladd, 74, joined in celebration of the show’s 50th anniversary on Monday at PaleyFest in Los Angeles. The trio reportedly received a standing ovation at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three angels, who starred opposite David Doyle in the ‘70s series, coordinated in blazers and voluminous blowouts.

Jackson opted for a comfortable yet stylish look: a white tee, black blazer, black pants, and sneakers.

Smith wore a pastel-pink silk suit with padded shoulders, paired with a lilac shirt, layered necklaces, and open-toed heels. Her golden blond layers were accented with sideswept curtain bangs and shimmery highlights.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Ladd went for a fresh, head-to-toe spring style, wearing a fitted peach blazer, ivory pants, and snakeskin pumps.

Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd on the red carpet at the "Charlie’s Angels" 50th anniversary celebration in Los Angeles on April 6, 2026. Daniel Cole/Reuters

Jackson and Smith starred in the first season of Charlie’s Angels in 1976 alongside the late Farrah Fawcett, who departed the show after the first season to pursue a career in film.

Ladd joined the two angels in 1977, while Jackson exited the series after the third season in 1979.

The show ran until 1981, with Smith being the only angel present in every episode.

Jaclyn Smith, Cheryl Ladd, and Kate Jackson in "Charlie's Angels." IMDb

In Los Angeles, the three women smiled as they posed for the cameras before the panel.

Backstage, they told People they continue to view their unique bond as a sisterhood.

“Time didn’t break it. Time, we still embrace it in the distance. And we’re always for each other. Whatever is going on,” Smith said.

“There’s a real genuine care,” Jackson added. “It is a real love. It doesn’t go away.”

Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd coordinated for the reunion in curled hair and blazers. Daniel Cole/Daniel Cole/Reuters

During the panel discussion, the three actresses reflected on the hit show and their individual paths.

Ladd shared that she had battled an “aggressive” breast cancer and underwent chemotherapy in private. She credited her loved ones for helping her through the difficult recovery.

“I was bald. It was a humbling experience, and yet I have a wonderful husband… he was there for me at every turn. Eventually, I started to get little sprouts of hair. It was a long, long, hard road, but you just get on with it,” Ladd said.

Her former co-stars, too, each previously battled breast cancer.

Jackson was diagnosed in 1987 and underwent a lumpectomy and radiation. When her cancer returned two years later, she underwent a partial mastectomy. Smith also underwent a lumpectomy and radiation treatments after receiving her diagnosis in 2002 and has been cancer-free since.

Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson, and Jaclyn Smith in a promotional photo for "Charlie's Angels." ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con

Fawcett died in 2009 after a three-year battle with metastatic anal cancer. She was 62.

In a joint statement before the appearance, the three reflected on the impact of their beloved show.

“We are proud that we were able to entertain the television viewing audience for an hour each week, let them put their feet up, forget their troubles and, at the same time, inspire and empower young women all over the world,” the trio said.

Ladd encouraged people to seek preventative care and to be vigilant toward potential symptoms.

“If you find a little something in your breasts,” she said, “do not ignore it.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 48 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog