Lifestyle 'HEALING IS NOT LINEAR' ‘Mormon Wives’ Star Reveals Heartbreaking Health News Miranda Hope opened up about her debilitating condition. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

A star of Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is opening up about her struggles with the autoimmune disease Hashimoto’s.

“I was in remission for a long time. I no longer am,” Miranda Hope, 27, began a solemn Instagram post on Sunday, in which she revealed her health issues have worsened over time.

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Hope, a breakout star of the reality show’s second season, explained that she’s long wrestled with Hashimoto’s, a chronic illness in which the immune system attacks healthy cells in the thyroid.

The cast of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives": Jennifer Affleck, Taylor Frankie Paul, Jessi Draper, Whitney Leavitt, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Miranda Hope, and Layla Taylor. Fred Hayes/Disney

The illness reduces hormone production and causes hypothyroidism, which can result in a host of complications, including fatigue, brain fog, gastrointestinal issues, goiter (enlarged thyroid), depression, temperature sensitivity, weight gain, and thinning hair.

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“I am a firm believer in there being a direct correlation between your health and your emotions and your trauma, especially when it comes to autoimmune diseases and autoimmune diseases in women,” Hope added about her diagnosis.

Hashimoto’s is often referred to as an “invisible illness,” a common term used for conditions that can cause debilitating symptoms that aren’t immediately perceived by an outside observer. (Lupus, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis, and diabetes are often considered invisible illnesses.) Patients often report receiving doubt, skepticism, and judgment.

While researchers are still unsure what exactly causes the immune system to attack thyroid cells, they believe the onset of the disease can often be linked to stress and trauma. This is especially true for women, Hope says, who may be up to four times more likely to have autoimmune diseases.

Still, Hope says she’s come far in her journey with handling her stress and getting her illness under control.

“There was a lot of shifts that led to this: addressing where I was at with my religion, obviously my relationship, and just myself as an individual,” she said, but added it’s an ongoing process. “Clearly, healing is not linear.”

She previously attributed her glow-up throughout the season to getting divorced from her husband, Chase McWhorter, stating on the Off The Vine Podcast with Kaitlyn Bristowe last month that it reduced her inflammation.

“Your body really keeps score,” Hope said pointedly.

The comments on her Instagram post are overwhelmingly positive.

One fan wrote, “As a girlie who just beat thyroid cancer, thank you for speaking up about your Hashimoto’s and being vulnerable!”

Several commenters, many of whom said they struggle with Hashimoto’s themselves, thanked the star for her openness and for bringing attention to the disease.

"Mormon Wives" star Layla Taylor voiced her support for Miranda Hope. Instagram/Miranda__Hope

Fellow Mormon Wives star Layla Taylor, 25, voiced her support by simply commenting, “Proud.”

Taylor made headlines this year when she opened up publicly about her eating disorder, misuse of GLP-1 drugs, and experiences with the profound pressure to stay thin on television.

Hope is an original founder of MomTok—a group of Utah-based moms who came to fame on the social media platform TikTok.

She was a close friend of the show’s biggest star, Taylor Frankie Paul, whose Bachelorette season was scrapped in March after disturbing videos of Paul were leaked.

Hope split with the father of her two children in 2024 after seven years together, following rumors that he had an emotionally involved relationship with Paul, which broke the boundaries of their soft-swinging agreement.

Jessi Draper in season 2 of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" in 2024. Natalie Cass/Disney

Hope has been back in the center of controversy after her ex-husband was reported to have been seen kissing another friend, fellow The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper.

“It’s not even a betrayal at this point, it’s a tradition,” Hope captioned a March 26 Instagram post addressing the newest scandal, while “Backstabber” by Kesha played in the background.

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