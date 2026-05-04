Nicole Kidman Brings 17-Year-Old Daughter as 2026 Met Gala Date
Newly single Nicole Kidman chose her daughter as her 2026 Met Gala date.
Kidman, 58, entered the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday with her daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban.
This was the 17-year-old model’s Met Gala debut, for which she wore a dusty pink, custom-made Dior gown. The strapless number featured purple and pink floral embellishments concentrated toward the top and a voluminous structure toward the top.
Sunday Rose accessorized with a matching flower earring and a baby pink leather purse.
Kidman posed for pictures alongside her daughter in a glittering red long-sleeved gown that hugged her body.
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The actress’s Chanel dress, styled by Jason Bolden, featured a feather trim alongside the cuffs and her waist.
The evening’s dress code was “Fashion is Art,” and both Sunday Rose and Kidman—one of the Gala’s co-chairs alongside Beyoncé and Venus Williams— delivered in style.
On the red carpet, Sunday Rose told Vogue she wanted to wear “something blooming” for her first Met Gala.
Kidman, on the other hand, said her inspiration came from the color red, which she said has been used in art as a symbol of love and power.
While the mother-daughter duo did not match in color or style, they opted for a subtler shared beauty trick: waist-length hair extensions.
Kidman styled her blond hair with a middle part and bangs, and Sunday Rose had her brunette hair in a side part.
Kidman’s trusted hairstylist, Adir Abergel, styled both of their hair.
In his Instagram stories, he wrote, “Such a special day getting these two ready for their first mother/daughter Met Gala.”
Sunday Rose is the second youngest of Kidman’s four children.
Kidman shares two children, Bella Kidman Cruise, 33, and Connor Cruise, 31, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.
Sunday Rose is the older sister of Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 15, both of whom Kidman shares with her ex-husband, country singer Keith Urban.
The couple called off their 19-year marriage in 2025. In late April, it was reported that Sunday Rose unfollowed her father on social media.
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