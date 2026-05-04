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Nicole Kidman Brings 17-Year-Old Daughter as 2026 Met Gala Date

The mother-daughter duo even matched their waist-length hair extensions.

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
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Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Nicole Kidman pose on the top of the stairs at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 04, 2026.

Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Newly single Nicole Kidman chose her daughter as her 2026 Met Gala date.

Kidman, 58, entered the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday with her daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban.

This was the 17-year-old model’s Met Gala debut, for which she wore a dusty pink, custom-made Dior gown. The strapless number featured purple and pink floral embellishments concentrated toward the top and a voluminous structure toward the top.

Sunday Rose accessorized with a matching flower earring and a baby pink leather purse.

The 2026 Met Gala was Sunday Rose's first, and she said she wanted to mark the event by wearing something that resembled blooming. Pictured here with mother Nicole Kidman at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026, in New York City.

The 2026 Met Gala was Sunday Rose's first, and she said she wanted to mark the event by wearing something that resembled blooming. Pictured here with mother Nicole Kidman at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026, in New York City.

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kidman posed for pictures alongside her daughter in a glittering red long-sleeved gown that hugged her body.

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The actress’s Chanel dress, styled by Jason Bolden, featured a feather trim alongside the cuffs and her waist.

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The evening’s dress code was “Fashion is Art,” and both Sunday Rose and Kidman—one of the Gala’s co-chairs alongside Beyoncé and Venus Williams— delivered in style.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Nicole Kidman pose on the top of the stairs at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 04, 2026.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Nicole Kidman pose on the top of the stairs at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 04, 2026.

Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

On the red carpet, Sunday Rose told Vogue she wanted to wear “something blooming” for her first Met Gala.

Kidman, on the other hand, said her inspiration came from the color red, which she said has been used in art as a symbol of love and power.

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While the mother-daughter duo did not match in color or style, they opted for a subtler shared beauty trick: waist-length hair extensions.

Kidman styled her blond hair with a middle part and bangs, and Sunday Rose had her brunette hair in a side part.

Sunday Rose and Nicole Kidman matched in waist-length hair extensions at The 2026 Met Gala in New York City on May 04, 2026.

Sunday Rose and Nicole Kidman matched in waist-length hair extensions at The 2026 Met Gala in New York City on May 04, 2026.

Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

Kidman’s trusted hairstylist, Adir Abergel, styled both of their hair.

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In his Instagram stories, he wrote, “Such a special day getting these two ready for their first mother/daughter Met Gala.”

Nicole Kidman was one of the Met Gala's co-chairs. Pictured here with one of the Gala's main sponsors, Jeff Bezos's wife, Lauren Sanchez, and former Vogue editor-in-chief and lead chairperson of the Met Gala, Anna Wintour, on May 4, 2026.

Nicole Kidman was one of the Met Gala's co-chairs. Pictured here with one of the Gala's main sponsors, Jeff Bezos's wife, Lauren Sanchez, and former Vogue editor-in-chief and lead chairperson of the Met Gala, Anna Wintour, on May 4, 2026.

Daniel Cole/Reuters

Sunday Rose is the second youngest of Kidman’s four children.

Kidman shares two children, Bella Kidman Cruise, 33, and Connor Cruise, 31, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

Keith Urban appears with his now-ex Nicole Kidman and their children. Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images.
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Sunday Rose is the older sister of Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 15, both of whom Kidman shares with her ex-husband, country singer Keith Urban.

The couple called off their 19-year marriage in 2025. In late April, it was reported that Sunday Rose unfollowed her father on social media.

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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