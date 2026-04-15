Lifestyle PRACTICALLY MAGIC Sandra Bullock Strips Down for Rare Public Appearance The Oscar winner made a stylish return to the spotlight while promoting the long-awaited “Practical Magic 2.” Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sandra Bullock stunned in a shirtless look during her first public appearance in almost two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, Bullock, 61, joined Nicole Kidman, 58, at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas to promote the upcoming sequel to the 1998 fantasy film Practical Magic.

Bullock left her shirt at home, opting for a leather bralette as a top.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in the 1998 fantasy "Practical Magic." IMDb

She covered the tiny garment with a scarlet-red Gabriela Hearst blazer with golden chain details ($3,750, FWRD.com), and finished the look with matching red pants ($1,390, FWRD.com).

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

To complete the outfit, she accessorized with black pointed-toe pumps, a chain belt, and dangling golden feather earrings ($12,800, Jacquie Aiche).

Sandra Bullock paired her scarlet-red Gabriela Hearst suit with a black leather bralette at the 2026 CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Mindy Small/WireImage via Getty Images

Her red-hot look contrasted with costar Nicole Kidman’s black Colleen Allen dress with ruffled sleeves, but the two matched with their makeup and hair, both wearing bright pink lip gloss and their hair down in soft waves.

The “Owen sisters” were all smiles as they posed on the red carpet before stepping on the stage to talk about Practical Magic 2, which is set to premiere on Sept. 18.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman were all smiles as they spoke on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Caroline Brehman/Reuters

This was Bullock’s first red carpet in almost four years.

Since promoting The Lost City in March 2022, she has made only one public appearance, joining Keanu Reeves on stage in 2024 for a special screening celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1994 Oscar-winning action hit Speed.

Bullock also took another major step into the public eye on Tuesday by joining Instagram.

Her inaugural Instagram post was a video clip of her “magically” making a margarita.

She captioned the post “Midnight somewhere...” nodding to the infamous midnight margarita scene in the original Practical Magic.

Bullock was quickly welcomed in the comments by stars like Reese Witherspoon and Kristin Davis, and gained over 4 million new followers in less than 24 hours.

Jennifer Aniston posted multiple Instagram stories to celebrate Sandra Bullock joining the platform. Instagram/Jennifer Aniston

Her friend, Jennifer Aniston, even made a rare post on her Instagram stories to celebrate Bullock joining the platform.

“Someone we really all love very much just joined Instagram...” she teased in the story.

The slide featured a selfie of the two actresses, with Aniston smiling to the camera while Bullock leaned on a chair behind her.

“@sandrabullock! It sucks! You’re gonna love it…” she joked in the caption, quoting Courteney Cox’s famous Friends line.

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 48 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog