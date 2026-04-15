Sandra Bullock Strips Down for Rare Public Appearance
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Sandra Bullock stunned in a shirtless look during her first public appearance in almost two years.
On Tuesday, Bullock, 61, joined Nicole Kidman, 58, at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas to promote the upcoming sequel to the 1998 fantasy film Practical Magic.
Bullock left her shirt at home, opting for a leather bralette as a top.
She covered the tiny garment with a scarlet-red Gabriela Hearst blazer with golden chain details ($3,750, FWRD.com), and finished the look with matching red pants ($1,390, FWRD.com).
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To complete the outfit, she accessorized with black pointed-toe pumps, a chain belt, and dangling golden feather earrings ($12,800, Jacquie Aiche).
Her red-hot look contrasted with costar Nicole Kidman’s black Colleen Allen dress with ruffled sleeves, but the two matched with their makeup and hair, both wearing bright pink lip gloss and their hair down in soft waves.
The “Owen sisters” were all smiles as they posed on the red carpet before stepping on the stage to talk about Practical Magic 2, which is set to premiere on Sept. 18.
This was Bullock’s first red carpet in almost four years.
Since promoting The Lost City in March 2022, she has made only one public appearance, joining Keanu Reeves on stage in 2024 for a special screening celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1994 Oscar-winning action hit Speed.
Bullock also took another major step into the public eye on Tuesday by joining Instagram.
Her inaugural Instagram post was a video clip of her “magically” making a margarita.
She captioned the post “Midnight somewhere...” nodding to the infamous midnight margarita scene in the original Practical Magic.
Bullock was quickly welcomed in the comments by stars like Reese Witherspoon and Kristin Davis, and gained over 4 million new followers in less than 24 hours.
Her friend, Jennifer Aniston, even made a rare post on her Instagram stories to celebrate Bullock joining the platform.
“Someone we really all love very much just joined Instagram...” she teased in the story.
The slide featured a selfie of the two actresses, with Aniston smiling to the camera while Bullock leaned on a chair behind her.
“@sandrabullock! It sucks! You’re gonna love it…” she joked in the caption, quoting Courteney Cox’s famous Friends line.
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