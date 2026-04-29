Lifestyle SOLE-CRUSHING DEFEAT Top Designer’s Shoe Launch Epically Backfires Photos of the freaky footwear went viral for all the wrong reasons. Getty Images

Chanel’s new luxury collection sparked online ridicule.

The high-end French fashion house unveiled its Cruise 2026/2027 collection in Biarritz, France, on Tuesday. As the models made their way down the light beige carpet runway, attention quickly shifted to their shoes—or the lack thereof.

While many models showcased fashionable vacation wear in heels and sandals, some surprised the audience by wearing shoes with two-thirds of their soles intentionally missing.

The design covered only the models’ heels, meaning the majority of their feet touched the ground—a highly disturbing prospect for many social media users. “Can’t wait to wear these on the NYC subway so that I can contract Hepatitis,” famed interior designer Sheila Bridges wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you prefer brighter shades for your bizarro flip flops, you’re in luck: The strange shoes strutted down the runway in gold, silver, and orange in addition to classic black, each adorned with the famous Chanel logo.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The Chanel 2026/2027 Resort collection, which debuted on April 28, was creative director Matthieu Blazy’s first. Vincent West/Reuters

The designs were tenuously held in place with thin laces, which wrapped around the models’ ankles and more closely resembled anklet jewelry bought in Venice Beach than proper sandal straps.

This collection marked creative director Matthieu Blazy’s first Cruise collection. The presentation quickly drew online criticism, with many focusing on the unconventionally minimal shoe design.

After The Cut published an Instagram photo of the footwear, many fashion enthusiasts alike expressed their dislike in the comments.

With over 8,000 likes, the most popular comment simply reads, “DON’T p--- me off.”

“I’m not paying $800 to walk barefoot,” read the second most popular comment. Another joked, “It’s solving a problem no one had and creating three new ones, but aside from that, I hate it.”

Other commenters wondered where and in what situations the shoes could be worn, and asked someone to walk around a city in them and film the bottoms of their feet afterward.

From the front, the Chanel 2026-2027 Cruise collection shoes were undetectable, their straps resembling an anklet. Vincent West/Reuters

Although cruise collections are typically designed for vacations in warmer climates, many pointed out the possible health risks of wearing the shoes on a subway and also joked that the design was “the Emperor’s new shoe” and a “recession indicator.”

One comment, with over 2,000 likes, read “I’m sorry to have to tell you that this is not a shoe.”

Despite the shoes drawing much criticism, the clothes worn with them received considerably higher praise.

Actress Nicole Kidman, who sat front row at the runway presentation, applauded Chanel’s new direction in an interview published the day before the collection’s debut.

“Everything is so exquisitely made and so comfortable and wearable, and yet chic,” she told Women’s Wear Daily.

It is unclear whether Kidman’s stance changed after she witnessed the year’s most divisive footwear.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 48 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog