Nicole Kidman Takes Global Victory Lap With Daughters After Custody Win

Actress Nicole Kidman, 58, kept herself busy getting bangs and baking birthday cakes since her highly publicized separation from country singer Keith Urban. Now, just two weeks after finalizing the divorce and being awarded almost full custody, Kidman took her healing journey all the way to Antarctica with the couple’s kids in tow.

In a new Instagram post, Kidman posed with her daughters, Faith Margaret Urban, 15, and Sunday Rose Urban, 17, against a pristine snowy backdrop. The trio smiled while holding a sign that reads, “My 7th continent! Touched down in Antarctica! Living the dream—one continent at a time.”

On Jan. 6, the Big Little Lies star won nearly full custody of the couple’s two daughters, with the court giving her 306 days a year.

Kidman and her daughters visited Antarctica in style, wearing matching red coats, snow pants, black boots, sunglasses, and gloves. The actress skipped a hat, letting her strawberry blonde hair tumble over her shoulders instead.

“Thank you @SilverSea for taking me to my 7th continent! Once in a lifetime adventure with family and friends,“ Kidman wrote in the caption, tagging Silversea Cruises, a luxury travel company.

Other images in the post’s carousel show scenes from Kidman’s trip, including the star reading in a cozy onboard study, hanging out on the ship’s deck, and posing for a group shot with the rest of the cruise goers.

Another post on Kidman’s Instagram shows penguin chicks and whales. (On its website, Silversea Cruises touts January as an ideal time to spot both animals in the wild.) At the time of writing, prices for a cruise with the company start at $10,500 per guest.

Many fans voiced excitement for Kidman’s trip. “So happy you’re on your healing heart journey,” one commenter wrote. “Live your best life, Nicole, no more babysitting!” another said.