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'I don't look like this'

Model Reveals All the Plastic Surgery She Got for $54,000

“I do not look the way that I look for free.”

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
Published
Updated
Ari Kytsya

TikTok/Ari Kytsya

A popular model and influencer detailed her extensive plastic surgery procedures, which totaled up to $54,000.

“I do not look the way that I look for free,” Ari Kytsya, 25, tells the camera in a viral TikTok video posted Sunday.

Kytsya, a social media influencer with over 8 million followers, has modeled for Playboy and Urban Decay. She often posts videos featuring her boyfriend, 30-year-old rapper Matthew Raymond Hauri, better known by his stage name Yung Gravy.

Ari Kytsya and Yung Gravy at Nominees Night, an official Golden Week event, hosted by The Hollywood Reporter and Spotify at The Lot at Formosa on January 8, 2026, in West Hollywood, California.

Ari Kytsya and Yung Gravy at Nominees Night, an official Golden Week event, hosted by The Hollywood Reporter and Spotify at The Lot at Formosa on January 8, 2026, in West Hollywood, California.

Christopher Polk/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

In the video, which she captioned, “I paid for my look, in all honesty,” Kytsya reveals all the cosmetic enhancements she has undergone and their prices.

Ari Kytsya made a TikTok in response to people saying she had spent all her money on her looks.

Ari Kytsya made a TikTok in response to people saying she had spent all her money on her looks.

TikTok/Ari Kytsya

Her first plastic surgery procedure, a breast augmentation with implants, cost her “around $13,000,” she recalled.

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Next, she underwent rhinoplasty, more commonly known as a nose job. During the procedure, her doctor also performed liposuction under her chin. The total for these two procedures was $27,000.

Ari Kytsya is an online creator with millions of followers.

Ari Kytsya is an online creator with millions of followers.

Instagram/Ari Kytsya

As her final plastic surgery procedure, she underwent Liposuction 360, which targets fat around the entire midsection, adding $14,000 to her total bill.

In an earlier Instagram video, Kytsya, who is also a popular OnlyFans creator, talked about how much she appreciated the subtle yet effective results.

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“[The doctor] did a little contour line on my stomach, which makes me look like I work out,” she said, adding, “I never work out.”

While the price tag for her plastic surgery procedures totaled $54,000, the number kept rising as Kytsya also listed her other cosmetic enhancements.

@notburnttoasthehe

I paid for my looks in all honesty 🫡

♬ 67 - DJ R4

Kytsya’s very first cosmetic enhancement was lip filler, which cost $750.

“I’ve also gotten [my lips] done like two or three times,” she added. Kytsya has also previously talked about getting chin filler.

Ari Kytsya has previously been open about her cosmetic enhancements on social media, asking people not to compare themselves to her.

Ari Kytsya has previously been open about her cosmetic enhancements on social media, asking people not to compare themselves to her.

TikTok/Ari Kytsya

She also mentioned getting regular Botox injections, approximating their cost at $500 per visit.

In addition, Kytsya calculated her total budget for other beauty services, including $2,000 for hair extensions, $5,000 for tattoos, $320 for nails and brows, and around $600 for her full makeup routine.

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After she added up the numbers on her phone, the total came to $67,170.

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“If you ever compare yourself to me or some celebrity or person on the internet, and you’re like ‘Oh, I wish I looked like them’—I don’t look like this, they don’t look like that,” she told viewers.

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Comments filled with people admiring and thanking Kytsya for her openness.

Ari Kytsya was embraced on social media for her transparency.

Ari Kytsya was embraced on social media for her transparency.

TikTok/Ari Kytsya

The most popular comment, racking up more than 170,000 likes, read, “This is why we love you, Ari. Your transparency is so refreshing.”

“If every celeb was this transparent, I think things would be better,” another person wrote.

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A few also joked about their budget differences with the popular content creator.

“I don’t even have $67,” read one comment with over 130,000 likes. Another person wrote, “I’m not ugly, I’m just poor.”

Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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