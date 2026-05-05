Lifestyle GROUNDBREAKING Meryl Streep’s Lookalike Daughter Prompts Calls for ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Prequel And they already know who they want to cast. IMDb;Getty Images

Meryl Streep’s daughter prompted The Devil Wears Prada fans to call for a prequel.

On Friday, Grace Gummer, 39, posted pictures of herself attending events in New York City on Instagram.

The first photo was a close-up of her face, showing the collar of a bright blue jacket, which, in a later photo, was revealed to be a velvet set with matching wide-legged pants.

In the selfie, Gummer looked like the spitting image of her mother. She even paid homage to Streep’s latest film, The Devil Wears Prada 2, with her caption, “So I wore cerulean.”

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Grace Gummer posted a picture of herself in a matching cerulean set on Instagram. The picture was taken in New York on April 29, 2026. The Hapa Blonde/GC Images)

“Cerulean blue” was part of an iconic monologue by Streep’s character, Runway magazine editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, in the original 2006 film.

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In the scene, fashion novice Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway) wears a cerulean blue cable-knit sweater as Priestly lectures her on the color’s history.

The color has been worn by the cast of The Devil Wears Prada on their 2026 press tour and by Hathaway in the sequel.

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Fans quickly grew excited by the post, imagining a prequel in which Gummer would take on her mother’s iconic role.

“Can we do a Miranda prequel?” one fan wrote, adding, “There is only ONE casting option here.”

Another one suggested the prequel should show how young Priestly made her way to the top of the magazine business.

On Instagram, commenters were excited about a prequel. Instagram/Grace Gummer

Gummer not only bears an incredible resemblance to her mother but also follows in her footsteps as an actress.

Her first role was a younger version of Streep’s character, Clara del Valle Trueba, in the 1993 historical drama The House of Spirits.

In 2026, Gummer starred as Caroline Kennedy in the FX series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

The resemblance between Meryl Streep and her daughter, Grace Gummer, is uncanny. Streep pictured here in 1994 and Gummer at the Met Gala in 2026. Getty Images

She is the second youngest of Streep’s four children, whom she shares with her ex-husband, sculptor Don Gummer.

The couple married in 1978 but announced their separation in 2023, revealing they had already been apart for six years.

Mamie Gummer at the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the 98th Academy Awards in Beverly Hills on March 15, 2026. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Gummer’s older sister, Mamie Gummer, 42, is also an actress and a mirror image of her famous mother.

She kicked off her movie career at just 20 months old in the 1986 romantic comedy Heartburn.

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