‘Basic Instinct’ Star, 68, Proves Mature Women Look Great With Long Hair
Many women still feel pressured to follow the outdated beauty rule that, as we age, our hair should be cut shorter and shorter, but Sharon Stone proved the power of breaking such expectations with her latest look.
The 68-year-old actress rose to fame with her breakthrough role as femme fatale Catherine Tramell in the 1992 erotic thriller Basic Instinct.
After winning her first Golden Globe award for Best Actress in Motion Picture Drama in 1996 for the thriller Casino, Stone cut her blond bob into a short layered pixie—a style that quickly became a part of her legacy, inspiring countless women to follow suit.
On Saturday, at the TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, Stone surprised onlookers as she walked onto the red carpet with a completely new, and much longer, hairstyle.
Just two weeks before, at luxury fashion brand Falconeri’s event, Stone had worn a dark blond bob with subtle gray roots. Now, at the screening of The Misfits, she debuted golden chest-length hair.
Get a First Look
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
The new color was slightly darker at the roots and bottom layers. This created a natural, beach-wave look that paired perfectly with Stone’s glowing, sun-kissed complexion.
The new length, most likely achieved with extensions, was cut into light layers with pieces framing Stone’s face.
Her makeup emphasized her new color scheme with warm orange eyeshadow and bronzed cheeks.
Stone wore an all-white three-piece suit and accessorized with a golden statement chain bracelet and ring.
Despite having favored short cuts since 1996, Stone has occasionally let her hair grow past her shoulders. Between 2005 and 2013, she experimented with many longer styles before returning to a pixie in 2014.
Since then, she has alternated between a pixie and a bob, eventually unveiling this new, longer look.
Stone has often showcased her natural gray hues on the red carpet and discussed the expectations placed on aging women.
In February, Stone, who is now an artist, shared some of her unfiltered thoughts on her Instagram.
“Why in 2026 are we still afraid of aging & living in our own selves,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “We are more than appearance.. we are artists, mothers, sisters, wives, nurses, teachers… and the list goes on!”
Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog