Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter, 21, Channels Her Mom’s ‘Emma’ Era

Mother-daughter duo Gwyneth Paltrow, 53, and Apple Martin are known for their lookalike appearances. But the 21-year-old nepobaby’s latest modeling gig sees Martin bear an even stronger resemblance to her famous mom than usual.

In a campaign shot by photographer Ryan McGinley for trendy designer Self-Portrait, Martin, whose father is Coldplay singer Chris Martin, poses in barely there makeup against natural landscapes in upstate New York. In one image, she takes a dip wearing a $620 sheer cotton dress from the brand. In another, she models a drapy, cream-colored wrap dress while tiptoeing through the water.

Throughout the series, Martin evokes her mother in some of her most iconic roles, particularly Emma (1996) and Shakespeare in Love (1998), in which Paltrow wore minimal makeup. At 21, Martin is just two years younger than Paltrow was during the filming of Emma.

Apple Martin floats in the Self-Portrait campaign Ryan McGinley for Self-Portrait

This marks Martin’s second time modeling for Self-Portrait, who debuted the partnership on Instagram in September.

Martin posing in the new Self-Portrait campaign. Ryan McGinley for Self-Portrait

“While our first chapter introduced Apple officially to the creative industry, this new series of portraits shows a more reflective evolution of her personality,” Self-Portrait founder and creative director Han Chong said in a statement.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Apple Martin's mother, in 'Emma' (1996) and 'Shakespeare in Love' (1998). Miramax Films

On social media, not all were happy, with some wholly attributing Martin’s modeling success to her famous parents.

“Nepo at its finest,” one user wrote. “Why don’t you hire real models?” another asked. The comments, first reported by the Daily Mail, appear to have been deleted.

The campaign’s star seemed unaware (or at least unfazed) by the criticism. “EEEE SUCH A FUN DAY!!!!! Thank you for this opportunity and for bringing the most kind and incredible energy every time we work together,” Martin wrote under one of the brand’s social media posts, signing her comment off with four red heart emojis.

Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Moses Martin at the "Marty Supreme" New York Premiere on December 16, 2025. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Martin modeled for Gap last year alongside her mother, who posed with her in head-to-toe denim. In December, she stunned on the red carpet at the premiere of Paltrow’s new movie, Marty Supreme. She wore a black, maxi dress with spaghetti straps from Calvin Klein—the same gown Gwyneth wore at the 1996 premiere of Emma.