Lifestyle BIRTHDAY SUIT UP These Celebrities Wore ‘Naked Dresses’ to the Met Gala As every history major will tell you, there’s a lot of nudity in art. ANGELA WEISS/Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

The 2026 Met Gala’s dress code was “Fashion Is Art,” with many famous faces interpreting the theme in creative, over-the-top ways, using fabric, embellishments, and tailoring to push the envelope. Other celebrities walked the red carpet in barely-there outfits.

Some of these so-called “naked dresses” exude as much creativity and artistry as the rest of the red carpet, while others felt uninspired or even boring—an impressive accomplishment for tight, sheer, and see-through designs.

Here are seven celebrities whose dress choices left little to the imagination.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's dress included a molded, corsetted top that matched her skin tone. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner, 28, arrived in a Schiaparelli gown that was corseted at the back. The top was molded to resemble Jenner’s nude figure with a belly button and nipples, creating the illusion of her undressing from the beaded white dress rolled up at her hips.

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Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham's dress created an optical illusion of a wet fabric clinging to her body. Daniel Cole/Reuters

Supermodel Ashley Graham, 38, who co-hosted the Vogue livestream with model Cara Delevingne, wore a floor-length dress by Greek designer Dimitra Petsa.

The sheer mesh gown hugged Graham’s figure and was draped to create the illusion of wet fabric clinging to her.

According to Vogue, the gown was hand-sewn onto Graham’s body.

Alex Consani

Alex Consani wore a corset top that was entirely see-through. Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Supermodel Alex Consani, 22, entered the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a white cape-like dress before revealing her nude Gucci gown on the steps.

The look included a completely see-through corseted top and a black weather dress.

Consani had to cover up her chest with her hand while giving a video interview to Vogue on the red carpet.

Lena Mahfouf

French social media star Lena Mahfouf only had silver hands covering her chest as she posed at the 2026 Met Gala. Daniel Cole/Reuters

French social media star Lena Mahfouf, 28, wore a bustier with only two silver hands strategically placed to cover her breasts.

Her floor-length, light-blue skirt draped from her hips, leaving most of her body bare.

Gigi Hadid

The patterns on Gigi Hadid's dress just barely covered her nipples. Daniel Cole/Reuters

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, 31, wore a custom-made silver Miu Miu dress with patterns that only nearly covered her breasts, leaving her white underwear visible.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's dress included a peek-a-boo moment. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Model Kendall Jenner, 30, wore a sheer white gown by Zac Posen draped over her body, with one strap falling off her shoulder, revealing a nude strapless bra.

The bra included nipples, resembling the highly ridiculed—and later celebrated—bras Kim Kardashian launched for her underwear brand, Skims.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat wore a nude latex dress on the red carpet and revealed a completely sheer mesh look once she was indoors. Reuters;Getty Images

Singer Doja Cat, 30, wore a nude silicone dress by Saint Laurent on the Met steps.

Once she got indoors, however, Doja revealed a completely sheer dress with golden nipple-covers underneath.

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