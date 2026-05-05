These Celebrities Wore ‘Naked Dresses’ to the Met Gala
The 2026 Met Gala’s dress code was “Fashion Is Art,” with many famous faces interpreting the theme in creative, over-the-top ways, using fabric, embellishments, and tailoring to push the envelope. Other celebrities walked the red carpet in barely-there outfits.
Some of these so-called “naked dresses” exude as much creativity and artistry as the rest of the red carpet, while others felt uninspired or even boring—an impressive accomplishment for tight, sheer, and see-through designs.
Here are seven celebrities whose dress choices left little to the imagination.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner, 28, arrived in a Schiaparelli gown that was corseted at the back. The top was molded to resemble Jenner’s nude figure with a belly button and nipples, creating the illusion of her undressing from the beaded white dress rolled up at her hips.
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Ashley Graham
Supermodel Ashley Graham, 38, who co-hosted the Vogue livestream with model Cara Delevingne, wore a floor-length dress by Greek designer Dimitra Petsa.
The sheer mesh gown hugged Graham’s figure and was draped to create the illusion of wet fabric clinging to her.
According to Vogue, the gown was hand-sewn onto Graham’s body.
Alex Consani
Supermodel Alex Consani, 22, entered the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a white cape-like dress before revealing her nude Gucci gown on the steps.
The look included a completely see-through corseted top and a black weather dress.
Consani had to cover up her chest with her hand while giving a video interview to Vogue on the red carpet.
Lena Mahfouf
French social media star Lena Mahfouf, 28, wore a bustier with only two silver hands strategically placed to cover her breasts.
Her floor-length, light-blue skirt draped from her hips, leaving most of her body bare.
Gigi Hadid
Supermodel Gigi Hadid, 31, wore a custom-made silver Miu Miu dress with patterns that only nearly covered her breasts, leaving her white underwear visible.
Kendall Jenner
Model Kendall Jenner, 30, wore a sheer white gown by Zac Posen draped over her body, with one strap falling off her shoulder, revealing a nude strapless bra.
The bra included nipples, resembling the highly ridiculed—and later celebrated—bras Kim Kardashian launched for her underwear brand, Skims.
Doja Cat
Singer Doja Cat, 30, wore a nude silicone dress by Saint Laurent on the Met steps.
Once she got indoors, however, Doja revealed a completely sheer dress with golden nipple-covers underneath.
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