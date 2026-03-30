Lifestyle CHIC TWEAK Her Eye Lift Took Just 2 Hours—But Took Years Off Her Face This woman wanted a subtle transformation before her fiftieth birthday. The results looked better than she imagined. The Daily Beast

When a client entered Dr. Olga Bachilo’s clinic in Houston, Texas, she simply wanted a quick refresh ahead of her fiftieth birthday party.

Her goal was to look more rejuvenated and younger for the big day, and she made the wise decision to consult board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Bachilo to achieve this.

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The patient chose to undergo an upper blepharoplasty, a procedure in which excess skin from her eyelids would be removed to make her eyes open wider and her eyelids appear lighter. This technique, which is rapidly climbing in popularity, allows patients to look more youthful and rested without requiring as much downtime to heal as a facelift.

The minimally invasive surgery was done under local anesthesia, took just two hours, and the results were instant.

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Dr. Bachilo explained to The Looker that the downtime for this procedure is minimal, except for the social side, as some clients choose to avoid public places while the incisions heal.

The client's upper eyelids prior to surgery. Dr. Olga Bachilo

Swelling and bruising are a natural part of recovery over the first two weeks, and this client, too, experienced bruising under her eyes—though this can be easily remedied with a little cosmetic assistance.

“Generally, patients may cover their bruising with makeup and return to work within a day or two,” Dr. Bachilo said.

If you find yourself in this boat after a procedure, or in any situation that leads to discoloration or bruising, we recommend reading our full guide on how to cover up veins and other uneven tones, as recommended by professional makeup artists.

The two-hour surgery widened the client's eyes. Pictured here before and two weeks after the surgery. Dr. Olga Bachilo

In two weeks, when the client returned to the clinic, she had minimal scarring, and her brown-green eyes appeared larger and wider, making her overall appearance look years younger.

Dr. Bachilo removed the excess skin from her client's upper eyelid. Dr. Olga Bachilo

Six weeks after the surgery, when it was time to celebrate her fiftieth birthday, the client looked just as she desired: refreshed without appearing to have had work done.

“Nobody in attendance even knew that she had this procedure just weeks prior,” Dr. Bachilo said.

The results were visible yet natural after just two weeks. Dr. Olga Bachilo

The ideal candidate for an upper blepharoplasty is a healthy person who is starting to be bothered by an excess of upper-lid skin, Dr. Bachilo explained, noting that age is not a key factor in who qualifies for the surgery.

Two months after the surgery, the client’s results looked beautiful and natural. Her eyes appeared wider and her eyelids lighter—a dramatic difference, yet virtually undetectable to those who aren’t staring at a side-by-side comparison.

After two months, the results had settled in, and Dr. Bachilo's client looked radiant and natural. Dr. Olga Bachilo

“My goal is to always keep patients looking natural and not overdone,” Dr. Bachilo told The Looker.

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