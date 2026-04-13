Bethenny Frankel Swears by This Line-Filling Drugstore Serum

Lifestyle PLUMP IT UP ‘Real Housewives’ Star Swears by This Line-Filling Drugstore Serum for Pre-Makeup Prep The $13 collagen serum is formulated to instantly fill in fine lines, texture, and pores. Scouted/The Daily Beast/JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images/L'Oreal.

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Bethenny Frankel is widely praised for her borderline-TMI-level honesty, from sharing about her luxury-vacation skin infection to slicing her face with a high-end skincare tool. TMI or not, her candid approach has earned her fans’ trust—especially in her product reviews on TikTok.

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Naturally, when the Real Housewives of New York alum waxes poetic about a $13 drugstore skincare product instead of a luxury formula, we’re all ears.

Frankel, 55, recently posted a TikTok saying she “loves” L’Oréal Paris Collagen Moisture Filler Bounce Serum because it plumps her skin, creating a smooth, glowy canvas for her makeup.

“This is a great base for makeup,” she says in the clip, showing off her radiant skin while applying foundation, calling it a “phenomenal primer-serum.”

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“I just put it on my face, and it plumped it up,” Frankel rejoices, adding, “It’s making the makeup go on so glowy.”

While the glow-boosting effects of the milky, subtly pearlescent serum are clearly demonstrated in Frankel’s post, reviewers say the line-filling face serum is not just a makeup primer; it also softens wrinkles and tackles crepey skin over time.

Amazon $ 13 L'Oreal Paris Collagen Moisture Filler Bounce Face Serum Infused with hydrating ingredients like glycerin and collagen, the product promises to minimize the appearance of dry patches and fine lines, while delivering sustained hydration for up to 72 hours. Shop At Amazon Shop At Ulta

“I use this daily, and the change is very noticeable. Skin seems more firm, lines don’t show as much, pores seem more closed,” one five-star Amazon reviewer said.

The milky, non-greasy serum is also mature-skin-approved. “I’ve noticed that my skin is plumper, softer, and, glossy,” another Amazon reviewer wrote. “I also spread it down my neck, and I’ve noticed a huge difference in my skin elasticity. My neck wrinkles are fading from weight loss and aging. This is well worth the money.”

While some reviewers note they’d prefer a fragrance-free formula, the serum still boasts an (almost) five-star rating backed by more than 1,000 glowing reviews. At just $13 a bottle, it’s no surprise that fans (and now, Bethenny Frankel) have dubbed this drugstore standout a true hidden gem.

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