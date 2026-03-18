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aiming too high

Kim Kardashian Takes a Painful Tumble Thanks to Her Huge High Heels

Eight-inch platforms aren’t for everyone, Kim.

Roosa RahkonenEditorial Intern, The Looker
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Kim Kardashian

Reuters;TikTok/Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s sky-high shoe choice led her to take a serious tumble during one of Hollywood’s biggest nights.

The 45-year-old reality star attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Sunday in a sparkling golden floor-length Gucci gown that covered her arms and neck. She accessorized with diamond ear cuffs from Ofira Jewels and pale-blue contact lenses.

While her outfit got all the attention at the event itself, a TikTok video Kardashian posted of her shoes—and the dramatic fall they caused—went viral on Tuesday.

The video shows Kardashian struggling to walk in her golden sparkly Pleaser Flamingo 808s, a style of shoe featuring an eight-inch heel in the back and a whopping four-inch platform at the front.

Kim Kardashian at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills, wearing Gucci.

Kim Kardashian at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills, wearing Gucci.

Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

While getting ready for the evening with a team of professionals, the petite Skims founder, who stands 5 feet 2 inches, said she was “nervous for the carpet.”

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When Kardashian left her house, she wondered out loud whether one of her shoe straps should be tighter—a slightly ominous statement for those who know what comes next.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
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As she started to walk down a shrub-lined path toward the event, Kardashian lost her balance and stumbled dramatically. Her ankle twisted as she struggled to grab a bush behind her, with two women frantically trying to hold her up.

“Sorry,” the reality star said, seemingly to a person who walked past her carrying a pink takeaway box, before exclaiming, “My ankle!”

Kim Kardashian wore a smoky eye and nude, shimmering lips at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills in March 2026.

Kim Kardashian wore a smoky eye and nude, shimmering lips at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills in March 2026.

Danny Moloshok/Reuters

A member of her team, still helping the star keep balance, instructed her to “take a second” before Kardashian said she was ready to “try to walk on it.”

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“F---, that poor lady, I grabbed her,” Kardashian laughed to the camera, adding, “I grabbed the old lady’s box.”

Kardashian continued walking while holding a crew member’s hand, saying, “I think we need to make the left foot tighter.”

Once Kardashian got out of her limousine at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, she walked towards the party holding the arm of her close friend and ex-assistant, Stephanie Suganami.

In the comments, fans thought the fall was “so funny.”

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“Stunning, but definitely should pick shoes you can walk in,” one person wrote with a laughing emoji.

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TikTok/Kim Kardashian

Kardashian may have opted for the ultra-high dancer-approved heels due to her dress choice.

Her gown was fresh off the runway, previously worn at Gucci’s “Primavera” show in Milan by six-foot-tall supermodel Alex Consani, nearly a foot taller than the Kardashian.

Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenEditorial Intern, The Looker

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