Lifestyle HAIR TACTICS John Cena Undergoes Second Hair Transplant at 49 His first procedure “completely changed” the course of his life. Now, he’s getting another one. Michael Loccisano;Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

John Cena underwent his second hair transplant less than two years after his first transformation.

On Monday, the actor and retired professional wrestler shared on Facebook that he underwent his second hair transplant at 49.

“Round 2 of FUE Treatment and this time I went all in for [the] best possible results,” Cena wrote.

John Cena posted a picture of himself bald, posing with his plastic surgeon, Dr. Ken Anderson. John Cena/Facebook

A follicular unit excision hair transplant, also known as an FUE hair transplant, is where the surgeon takes individual hair follicles—typically from the back of the client’s head—and places them in the thinning area.

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Although a hair transplant is permanent, natural hair thinning can still continue.

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Sometimes, if the results are no longer what the client had aspired to, they might opt for another procedure.

Cena continued, “Thank you Ken Anderson and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair for accompanying me on this journey!“

John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, pictured in Santa Monica, California, on February 3, 2026. Daniel Cole/Reuters

The 17-time world champion wrestler also shared a picture of himself with his head shaved, shaking hands with Dr. Anderson.

Comments under the post were supportive of both the new bald hairstyle and his decision to get a fresh hair transplant.

John Cena shared the details of his surgery on Facebook. John Cena/Facebook

“Honestly, bald Cena doesn’t look bad at all. Though I’m sure he wants to keep his hair for certain roles like Peacemaker,” read one of the top comments.

In the comments, people joked about Cena’s bald appearance in reference to his legendary “You can’t see me” catch phrase. John Cena/Facebook

Dr. Anderson also posted about Cena’s journey on his Facebook page: “I’m grateful for John’s trust and friendship. It’s been an honor to be part of his hair restoration journey, and I’m thrilled to see how happy he is with his results. Thank you, John Cena.”

On Reddit, spectators were happy about Cena’s transparency. “Go off, king! Love that he feels comfortable sharing & normalizing the conversation,” one supporter wrote.

Cena underwent his first hair transplant in November 2024, also with Dr. Anderson.

John Cena said that comments from fans about his "balding" appearance led him to seek out his first hair transplant. Pictured here in April 2024 with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

In August 2025, he spoke with People about his surgery, which was prompted by fans pointing out his thinning hair.

“I saw their signs that said ‘The bald John Cena.’ They pushed me into going to see what my options were,” he shared.

His only regret with the procedure was that he had not done it sooner.

“I hate the fact that if there wasn’t so much shame around it, I’d have gotten it done 10 years ago,” he said, adding, “I thought I was alone, but seven or eight out of 10 [men] suffer from thinning or baldness.”

John Cena in New York City, almost a year after his first hair transplant, on August 11, 2025. MEGA/GC Images

Cena said he felt the operation was life-changing.

“It completely changed the course of my life,” he said, adding that the transplant has been helpful for his acting career: “A different hairstyle can identify a part that can get me more work, do the thing I love to do.”

In April, Cena told TMZSports about the strict hair-care routine Dr. Anderson had taught him.

John Cena said he regretted not getting the hair transplant years earlier. Posing here with his Action Star of the Year Award at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in 2017. Steve Marcus/Reuters

”He educated me on scalp care. The way he put it was like: ‘I’m your dentist, and you’re coming to me with a cavity. I’m going to fix your cavity, but you don’t brush your teeth. I’m going to teach you how to brush your teeth,’" he said.

Adding, ”Every day without fail, I have a scalp care routine of red light therapy, vitamins, minoxidil, finasteride, you know all that stuff. Staying hydrated, making good choices to keep what’s up there healthy.”

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