Lifestyle SUIT YOURSELF Jessie James Decker Shares Her Jaw-Dropping Bikini Collection The country singer revealed the impressive extent of her swimwear obsession. Cupshe

Carrie Bradshaw has her shoes, Diane Keaton has her hats, and Jessie James Decker has her swimwear.

In an exclusive interview, the country singer spoke with The Looker about her prolific bikini collection, go-to beauty secrets, and wellness routine.

Jessie, 38, partnered with the pharmaceutical company AbbVie for its Love in Mind campaign to raise awareness around migraines and encourage people to seek solutions. The reality star, who has suffered from migraines since she was young, said the neurologic disease has affected her career and love life.

“I remember having to feel like I had to power through a performance and missing a date night or my husband’s football game because I had a migraine,” she recalled.

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Jessie James Decker told The Looker that migraines have affected her life since she was young. Pictured here on the red carpet at the 2023 NHL Awards. Andrew Nelles /The Tennessean-USA Today Sports via Reuters

In 2011, with encouragement from her then-boyfriend (now husband), retired NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, 39, Jessie met with a doctor and received a diagnosis.

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She has since learned to manage her symptoms, drastically improving her day-to-day quality of life.

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker on the red carpet for the premiere of 'Special Forces' in 2025. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

The mother of four keeps herself busy with her Just Feed Me cookware line, her upcoming cookbook The Secret Sauce, and her fashion brand Kittenish.

When The Looker asked Jessie what her fans might be most surprised about if they got to peek into her closet, she started laughing.

“Probably the number of swimsuits that I own,” Jessie said candidly. “I have a problem. I just love swimsuits. I really do. They would be shocked.”

Jessie James Decker said she owns around 500 swimsuits. She collaborated on a swimsuit line with Cupshe in 2025 and again in 2026. Cupshe

She further explained that her collection includes approximately 500 swimsuits.

“I’m not even joking,” she said, adding, “I’m a beach girl. I like options.”

Jessie recalled having dinner with Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer from The Home Edit, a popular lifestyle and home brand.

The professional organizers, who had helped Jessie arrange her closet years earlier, were shocked to see photos of her collection.

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“I showed them a picture because I was trying to go through my swimsuits to purge some of them,” she said. “They about fell on the floor. They’re like, ‘Jessie, this is a problem. This is a sickness.’”

Jessie said the conversation pushed her to give up “some” of her swimsuits.

In 2025 and 2026, her fashion brand collaborated with Cupshe to create beachwear lines.

Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, met in 2011. Pictured here in January 2014, after Eric’s then-team, the Denver Broncos, won a game against the New England Patriots. Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports via Reuters

The two-time New York Times bestselling author is not afraid of what’s coming next. In fact, she is excited to mature.

“I just like myself more at this age than I ever did in my teens or my twenties or even my early thirties,” she said. “My mom is 59, and she is more beautiful than she’s ever been, more confident, just cooler than she’s ever been.”

When it comes to beauty, Jessie likes to keep things simple. She relies on at-home skincare rather than facials and enjoys the current minimalist beauty trend.

“I think less is more. I used to do all the things back in the day—the lashes, the spray tan, the this and then that—and it was just too much," she said, adding, “I think it was aging me.”

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