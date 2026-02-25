Actress Jessica Alba, 44, is known for her casual-chic outfits and easygoing approach to beauty. Now, it’s clear Alba’s 14-year-old daughter, Haven Warren, inherited her mother’s great sense of style.

Alba and Warren attended the Fendi Women’s Fall-Winter 2026/2027 runway show at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday. The mother-daughter duo sat front row, wearing coordinated monochromatic ensembles for the occasion.

Jessica Alba and Haven Garner Warren in the front row of the Fendi fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in 2026. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Fendi

The Honest Beauty founder opted for an all-black look, wearing a sharp Fendi outfit that included a vest, an oversized blazer, and dress pants. She finished the look with black heels and a sparkling Fendi purse.

Warren wore an all-white denim look that felt stylish yet age-appropriate, featuring a buttoned-up jacket and matching jeans. She finished the look with black pointed-toe shoes, a black belt, and a black purse.

Both wore their hair down, though Warren parted her strawberry blonde waves down the middle—a very Gen-Z choice. Her mother, whose 1981 birth year sits on the cusp of the Gen-X/Millennial cut-off, styled her glossy brown hair with a side part.

Haven Garner Warren and Jessica Alba at the Fendi fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on February 25, 2026. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Fendi

Alba has three children with Cash Warren, 47, including Haven and her two siblings: Honor, 17, and Hayes, 8.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren during GQ Magazine Celebrates the Release of the April 2005 Issue Featuring Jessica Albain Los Angeles. John Sciulli/WireImage for GQ Magazine

The couple ended their marriage after 16 years when Alba filed for divorce in February 2025. She is now dating 33-year-old Marvel star Danny Ramirez.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

In July 2022, Alba talked about her relationship with her two daughters in an interview with Glamour UK, revealing that she attended therapy with both of them.

“Around puberty is when it’s the time, I think, for me, with my girls,” Alba said. “That’s when they started to sort of shut down and get really like, ‘I don’t want to talk anymore.’ And I’m like, ‘We’re not doing this. We’ve got to keep a line of communication here. How can I be a better parent to you? How do you want me to talk to you? Don’t shut me out.’”

Haven Garner Warren, Jessica Alba, and Honor Warren at the screening of the Netflix Film "Trigger Warning" in Los Angeles, 2024. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix

“I was like, ‘Look, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to know all the answers, but I want to be a great parent to you. And what you like and don’t is different from what your sister likes and doesn’t like,” she told Glamour UK.

Alba continued, “And I’m going to make mistakes. Here’s a safe space, you can’t get in trouble—let me know what I’m doing wrong, or what you would like me to do differently. Or how do you want me to discipline you when you do screw up? What does that look like for you? And how would you want to be treated so you can still feel like you have your dignity intact?”