The Most Shocking Skincare Tip a Podcast Guest Has Told Us
Jennifer Welch, 52, is never afraid to speak her truth—and she looks great doing it.
From her initial rise to fame on the Bravo reality show Sweet Home Oklahoma in 2017 to her current gig co-hosting the popular political humor podcast I’ve Had It with Angie “Pumps” Sullivan, she makes a busy schedule look effortless.
After making an appearance on The Daily Beast Podcast with Joanna Coles, the multihyphenate mother of two spilled to The Looker about her top fashion picks, the fascinating reason she had to find a new favorite shoe, and her unexpected skincare secrets—including a tip so wild, it just might work.
Her Secret to Great Skin
Welch’s main strategy for getting gorgeous, glowing skin is the type of “trick” any dermatologist can get behind: lead a healthy lifestyle.
“I don’t drink alcohol, and I haven’t, in probably, like, 10 years,” she told The Looker.
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While Welch, an interior designer by trade, said that the single choice of sobriety is a major factor in her looks, she also shared some unconventional skincare tips.
“I switch my nighttime cream every single night,” she told us—a unique nightly practice, without a doubt. However, it was her second trick that wowed us.
“I exfoliate my face every single morning,” she revealed.
Although daily chemical exfoliation is typically not recommended by experts, Welch has observed it working absolute wonders for her complexion. (And that complexion does, indeed, look fabulous, making our editors highly tempted to try it.)
Welch’s product of choice is the Zo Skin Health Exfoliating Polish ($68, Zo Skin Health).
“When you put it on, it feels like sandpaper on your face,” she said, adding, “I live and die by that stuff.”
The exfoliator was also the latest thing Welch recommended to Sullivan, with whom she co-authored the book Life Is a Lazy Susan of Sh** Sandwiches in 2025.
“I told her about it because she was buying some exfoliant, and I was like, ‘Oh, no, this is, like, steroid exfoliant, because it gets inside every single pore.’ It’s perfect.“
Welch’s next book, Not Today, Fascists: The Lies That Got Us Here, and the Truths That Will Reunite Us, will be out in October.
On her bathroom vanity, Welch keeps a rotation of five nighttime lotions.
“I was loyal to one for a while, and I was like, well, I like this one, too. And then I just started switching them every night, and I swear, I think it works,” she said.
Regrets, She Has a Few...
Welch’s biggest beauty regret also comes down to lifestyle: “I smoked cigarettes when I was younger. That was not a very good beauty choice,” she said.
If she could go back in time, Welch would also protect her skin better.
“I would wear a lot more sunscreen if I were younger than I did back in the day,” she said.
She also admitted to making unfortunate decisions.
“I’ve had bad hair color. I have had bad makeup choices. I’ve had bad outfit choices, all the things,” she said.
On how she discovered her personal style
Welch began to understand what best suited her when she reached 35. Her philosophy is both simple and classic: less is more.
“There might be trends out there, fashion-wise, or hair-wise, but I don’t make major changes in the way I look. I just keep it simple,” she said, explaining that avoiding trends also gives her clothes more longevity.
Some of her favorite pieces in her closet include suits from Yves Saint Laurent and Celine.
“The French, the way their fashion is tailored, I absolutely love,” she said.
“I have a couple of Celine bags that I just can’t live without,” Welch said, detailing that they are small crossbody purses.
The Perfect Pair of Shoes
Welch’s choice of footwear, too, changed over time.
“When I was younger, I would go to the gay bars and dance with all the gay boys in, like, stilettos, and I think I did damage to my feet,” she recalled.
However, “as you get older, your feet hurt so badly from heels.”
Now, sneakers spend ample time in her rotation.
“I have some Prada platform sneakers, and I love to wear suits with tennis shoes,” Welch said.
Still, her closet has space for some lower-heel stilettos—particularly the high-end, ultra-chic kind.
“Celine heels are actually the most comfortable,” she told The Looker. “And Gucci makes a good platform heel. I can wear those too, but I love the sneakers.”
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