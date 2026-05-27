Hugh Hefner’s Ex Slams Comments That Her Body ‘Aged Awfully’
Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend slammed commenters who criticized her body and offered the reality star suggestions on how she should change it.
Kendra Wilkinson, who appeared alongside the late Playboy founder on the reality show The Girls Next Door, received comments about her appearance after she posted an Instagram ad for the telehealth company Effecty.
“I’m back in my size six jeans, I couldn’t be more excited,” Wilkinson, 40, said in the video, adding that she was in her second month of using a GLP-1 weight loss drug.
Although the post was celebratory, it prompted fans to comment on Wilkinson’s appearance.
“The boobs make you look heavier. Bring it down a few sizes. You’ll look smaller,” one comment read.
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Another commenter wrote in a similar manner: “Kendra, you’re not overweight. I think your implants make you look heavier than you are. Consider a reduction in your augmentation?”
Wilkinson posted screenshots of both of the comments on her Instagram stories, which are only available for 24 hours, and quipped, “Who’s paying?! You want my Venmo to support this?”
Wilkinson got her breast implants at 18, before she even considered modeling for Hef’s R-rated magazine.
She moved into the Playboy mansion that same year and became a star of The Girls Next Door alongside Hefner’s other two girlfriends at the time, Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt.
In a now-deleted 2018 Instagram post, she called the breast implants her “best investment,” according to People.
Wilkinson kept replying to body-shaming comments on her Instagram stories.
“Until I get my GoFundMe breast reduction money, I’m going to love my boobs the way they are,” she wrote over a selfie of her sitting in a car, gently smiling at the camera.
She also shared another comment on her stories, which read, “Wow you aged awfully.”
“And for the 20,000th time. I’m OK with aging poorly and I don’t care anymore about male attention,” Wilkinson replied, adding, “So you can GO LOOK somewhere else. Please god leave me alone LOL.”
In the caption of her Instagram post, Wilkinson wrote that, to her, the weight-loss journey was about more than the numbers on the scale.
“It’s about feeling like myself again, having real energy, and actually learning to trust the process without trying to fast forward it,” she wrote.
In her Instagram stories, she added, “I feel great! Happy and at peace in life.”
In March, Wilkinson replied to similar comments that claimed she had aged “poorly.”
At the time, she wrote, “I’m happier than I’ve ever been lately, even with a little weight gain and wrinkles, and I’m not going to tie my happiness again into the negative energy.”
Adding, “I am a balanced, single, positive, fun woman who loves life, and I hope that I can manage this feeling forever now after working hard to get here to this place.”
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