Lifestyle THE JEANS NEXT DOOR Hugh Hefner’s Ex Reveals Why She Really Went on GLP-1 Medication Unlike many patients, the former Playboy model isn’t seeking a drastic physical transformation. Denise Truscello/WireImage

Former Playboy model and star of The Girls Next Door, Kendra Wilkinson, opened up about starting her GLP-1 weight-loss journey, weeks after she was criticized online for “aging poorly.”

“There’s nothing worse than being in a gym every single day, working out and not seeing any progress,” Wilkinson told US Weekly on March 21.

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The ex-girlfriend of Playboy’s late founder, Hugh Hefner, said she will take her first GLP-1 receptor agonist shot this week.

Kendra Wilkinson at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles in 2006. Phil McCarten/Reuters

“I hit 40. I’m happy. I’m at peace, but I noticed that my jeans are a little tighter lately, so I don’t want to go out and shop anymore,” she said, joking, “Mama is on a budget, so I have to fit back in my jeans.” Wilkinson is a mother to a 16-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter.

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With her revelation, Wilkinson joined a small group of celebrities, including Oprah and Serena Williams, who are transparent about turning to the appetite-suppressing drug in order to lose weight.

In contrast to many GLP-1 patients, Wilkinson emphasized that her goal is not a drastic transformation. Instead, she is focused far more on how she feels.

Kendra Wilkinson at the Empire 2026 pre-Grammy celebration in Beverly Hills in January 2026. Jerritt Clark/Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Empire

“I just want to be balanced out,” she explained. “I don’t really want to be skinny, but I just want to be balanced and fit in my jeans again.”

She gave the interview while participating in a charity flag football event in California, organized by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and RX3 Growth Partners.

While on the field, she said, “What we’re doing here is all about staying youthful, and longevity is the biggest word I’ve been hearing a lot lately. I think a big part of longevity is to get out and play, have fun. Smile, be in the sun.”

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and his three girlfriends, the stars of "The Girls Next Door" Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson, in Hollywood in 2005. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

“Look, I’m a little bit overweight at the moment, so I’m gonna start taking my weight-loss shots,” she said, adding, “But other than that, just get out and play. You know, it’s beautiful out in life.”

Just two weeks ago, Wilkinson responded to online comments saying that she is “aging poorly”—an accusation that bothered her less than those critics likely hoped.

Kendra Wilkinson in Fresno, California, in November 2025. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for The PM Lounge Fresno Grand Opening

“I’m OK with aging ‘poorly,’” she wrote on Instagram. “For some reason, I’m happier than I’ve ever been lately even with a little weight gain and wrinkles and I’m not going to tie my happiness again into the negative energy.”

Adding, “I am a balanced, single, positive, fun woman who loves life and I hope that I can manage this feeling forever now after working hard to get here to this place.”

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