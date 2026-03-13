Lifestyle NO MORE MS. NEXT DOOR Hugh Hefner’s Ex Hits Back at People Saying She’s Aged ‘Poorly’ at 40 Two decades after her time at the Playboy Mansion, Kendra Wilkinson faces criticism for how her appearance has naturally changed with age. Michael Buckner/Getty Images for AFI

Kendra Wilkinson, a former Playboy model and ex-girlfriend of the magazine’s late founder, Hugh Hefner, is hitting back at those who are criticizing her for aging “poorly.”

Wilkinson, 40, who now works as a real estate agent, took to Instagram on International Women’s Day to hit back at online criticism.

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“I’ve seen many people comment saying I’ve aged ‘poorly,’” she wrote in her caption.

Kendra Wilkinson and Hugh Hefner at Hefner's 83rd birthday dinner at Nine Steakhouse in Las Vegas in 2009. Denise Truscello/WireImage

Wilkinson gained international fame 20 years ago, when she starred in The Girls Next Door, a docuseries that followed the lives of Hefner and his live-in girlfriends, which aired from 2005 to 2010, though Wilkinson left prior to the sixth and final season.

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“I’m OK with aging ‘poorly,’” she continued the caption.

Kendra Wilkinson in Fresno, California, in November 2025. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for The PM Lounge Fresno Grand Opening

“For some reason, I’m happier than I’ve ever been lately even with a little weight gain and wrinkles and I’m not going to tie my happiness again into the negative energy,” she wrote under the photo.

Continuing, “I am a balanced, single, positive, fun woman who loves life and I hope that I can manage this feeling forever now after working hard to get here to this place.”

Kendra Wilkinson in 2005 at a panel discussion for "The Girls Next Door" in Beverly Hills in 2005. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The former resident of the Playboy Mansion wrote, “I was verrrry [sic] young when I started TV and lived a crazy chaotic 20 years of impressing others but now it’s about ME. Giving back to ME. Even with less money and way less fame😂.“

After she starred alongside Playboy models Holly Madison, 46, and Bridget Marquardt, 52, in the first five seasons of The Girls Next Door, Wilkinson continued her reality television career.

Holly Madison, Hugh Hefner, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson at the premiere of "House Bunny" in California in 2008. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

From 2009 to 2011, Wilkinson had her own E! reality show, Kendra, which documented her life after leaving the Playboy Mansion. Starting in 2012, she starred for five years in Kendra on Top, a We TV reality show that focused on her married life and motherhood.

“I used to use a light filter on myself but now I’m just embracing myself as it is," Wilkinson wrote in her caption. Instagram/Kendra Wilkinson

In 2021, three years after Kendra on Top ended, Wilkinson returned to television to star on two seasons of Kendra Sells Hollywood, a show centered on her real estate career.

Wilkinson ended the post by sharing details of her life today, writing that she is now a realtor and a mother of a 16-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter.

“Watching them grow has been my untinate [sic] happiness over everything else. I’m so beyond grateful for today!” she wrote.

Wilkinson received overwhelming support on her post, with over 3,000 comments. The majority of the photo’s most upvoted comments were positive.

Kendra Wilkinson at the Empire 2026 pre-Grammy celebration in Beverly Hills in January 2026. Jerritt Clark/Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Empire

Fellow reality stars praised Wilkinson in the comments, with Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, 40, writing, “YES GIRL!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼”

Crystal Harris, Hugh Hefner’s third wife and author of the New York Times best-selling memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, also signaled her support to Wilkinson.

Instagram/Kendra Wilkinson

Harris, 39, who appeared on the sixth season of The Girls Next Door, commented, “Cheers to those who grow and move on to the life waiting for us,” and signed her note with a heart.

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