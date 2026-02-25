‘Friends’ Star Sparks Fresh Plastic Surgery Rumors About Her ‘Tight Face’
Actress Courteney Cox, 61, sparked fresh plastic surgery rumors over her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night.
In a clip posted to the show’s Instagram, the Friends star discussed her infamous microbangs from the 2000 slasher Scream 3. But what caught many commenters’ eyes was her “unrecognizable” appearance.
“She’s had so much work done, she looks like a different human being,” one person wrote. “And even her teeth are not the same.”
“Her top lip doesn’t even move when she talks,” another said.
Get a First Look
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
The top comment on the post reads, “Her face is so tight. It seems like [it’s] hard for her to talk.”
Many mixed up Cox with another person entirely, comparing her appearance to actress Demi Moore, 63: “I thought it was Demi Moore!!! I guess she got that haircut she wanted after all,” a commenter wrote, seeming to refer to Moore’s resistance against cutting her famously long, silky hair.
Some blamed Cox’s “operated” appearance on Hollywood, with one person writing, “Damn. I adore her, but it’s depressing. That industry makes women deform themselves.”
Many, however, came to Cox’s defense.
“She is 61 years old...and looks literally incredible,” a commenter wrote, defending Cox’s evolving appearance. “And somewhere between 80-90% recognizable as [Courteney] Cox still. Have you all met the average 61-year-old person in America?”
Other comments juxtaposed Cox’s appearance with that of other former Friends cast members—a comparison some fans saw as representative of a double standard.
“Lisa Kudrow aged naturally, people are shaming her,” one wrote. “Courteney Cox had a lot of done surgically, and people are still shaming. How about stop commenting bad things on other people’s looks and instead look [at] yourselves in the mirror and worry about yourselves?”
Some were simply happy to see Cox back on her screen, particularly in a nostalgia-packed scream-queen franchise. Cox appears in the new Scream 7 movie, in theaters this Friday.
Cox has previously opened up about her regret of getting cosmetic enhancements.
In 2019, at 53, she detailed her struggles with aging in Hollywood to NewBeauty.
“I think getting older is just hard in general,” she said. “I feel like I’m 34, so the thought that I’m not just doesn’t seem natural. I don’t get it. I feel better than I’ve ever felt in my entire life. I take much better care of myself now.”
Still, she said, “Hollywood—this business—makes it harder. I grew up thinking that appearance was the most important thing. That’s kind of sad because it got me in trouble. I was trying so hard to keep up, and I actually made things worse.”
Cox recalled visiting multiple doctors who gave her suggestions on injections and dermal fillers.
“The next thing you know, you’re layered and layered and layered. You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, “Oh s--t, this doesn’t look right,” she said.
Cox eventually chose to get her facial fillers dissolved. She explained her decision at the time: “I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do.”
Continuing, “Things are going to change. Everything’s going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake. You need movement in your face, especially if you have thin skin like I do. Those aren’t wrinkles—they’re smile lines. I’ve had to learn to embrace movement and realize that fillers are not my friend.”
Cox did not, however, shun all cosmetic treatments, admitting that she enjoyed laser treatments and microneedling.
“I don’t know what the future holds, but I know I want to stay natural,” she said. “But they come up with new stuff all the time—it’s crazy how many new machines are out there.”
Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog