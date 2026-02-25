Actress Courteney Cox, 61, sparked fresh plastic surgery rumors over her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night.

In a clip posted to the show’s Instagram, the Friends star discussed her infamous microbangs from the 2000 slasher Scream 3. But what caught many commenters’ eyes was her “unrecognizable” appearance.

“She’s had so much work done, she looks like a different human being,” one person wrote. “And even her teeth are not the same.”

“Her top lip doesn’t even move when she talks,” another said.

The top comment on the post reads, “Her face is so tight. It seems like [it’s] hard for her to talk.”

Courteney Cox on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Many mixed up Cox with another person entirely, comparing her appearance to actress Demi Moore, 63: “I thought it was Demi Moore!!! I guess she got that haircut she wanted after all,” a commenter wrote, seeming to refer to Moore’s resistance against cutting her famously long, silky hair.

Courteney Cox and Demi Moore looked very much like sisters at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in 2016. Donato Sardella/WireImage

Some blamed Cox’s “operated” appearance on Hollywood, with one person writing, “Damn. I adore her, but it’s depressing. That industry makes women deform themselves.”

Many, however, came to Cox’s defense.

The "Friends" cast: Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston. Reisig & Taylor/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“She is 61 years old...and looks literally incredible,” a commenter wrote, defending Cox’s evolving appearance. “And somewhere between 80-90% recognizable as [Courteney] Cox still. Have you all met the average 61-year-old person in America?”

Other comments juxtaposed Cox’s appearance with that of other former Friends cast members—a comparison some fans saw as representative of a double standard.

“Lisa Kudrow aged naturally, people are shaming her,” one wrote. “Courteney Cox had a lot of done surgically, and people are still shaming. How about stop commenting bad things on other people’s looks and instead look [at] yourselves in the mirror and worry about yourselves?”

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow in Los Angeles, 1995. Ron Davis/Getty Images

Some were simply happy to see Cox back on her screen, particularly in a nostalgia-packed scream-queen franchise. Cox appears in the new Scream 7 movie, in theaters this Friday.

Cox has previously opened up about her regret of getting cosmetic enhancements.

In 2019, at 53, she detailed her struggles with aging in Hollywood to NewBeauty.

“I think getting older is just hard in general,” she said. “I feel like I’m 34, so the thought that I’m not just doesn’t seem natural. I don’t get it. I feel better than I’ve ever felt in my entire life. I take much better care of myself now.”

Still, she said, “Hollywood—this business—makes it harder. I grew up thinking that appearance was the most important thing. That’s kind of sad because it got me in trouble. I was trying so hard to keep up, and I actually made things worse.”

Cox recalled visiting multiple doctors who gave her suggestions on injections and dermal fillers.

“The next thing you know, you’re layered and layered and layered. You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, “Oh s--t, this doesn’t look right,” she said.

Laura Dern and Courteney Cox at the "Is This Thing On" world premiere afterparty during the 63rd annual New York Film Festival in 2025. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Searchlight Pictures

Cox eventually chose to get her facial fillers dissolved. She explained her decision at the time: “I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do.”

Continuing, “Things are going to change. Everything’s going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake. You need movement in your face, especially if you have thin skin like I do. Those aren’t wrinkles—they’re smile lines. I’ve had to learn to embrace movement and realize that fillers are not my friend.”

Courteney Cox with Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills, 2019. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Cox did not, however, shun all cosmetic treatments, admitting that she enjoyed laser treatments and microneedling.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but I know I want to stay natural,” she said. “But they come up with new stuff all the time—it’s crazy how many new machines are out there.”