Demi Moore Reveals Why She Never Cuts Her Hair Short

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Demi Moore, 63, revealed the reason she’s maintained the same long, glossy hairstyle for years.

“It feels most like me...at the end of the day, I love taking it down and seeing my hair fall past my waist,” Moore, who was named a Global Brand Ambassador for haircare brand Kérastase today, told People magazine. “It’s like coming home.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Landman star told People that while fads come and go, she appreciates the “simplicity” of her long, espresso-brown style, which feels authentic to her.

To maintain her enviable length, Moore says she asks for only a “dusting” at her haircuts—just enough to get rid of the split ends without being noticeably shorter.

Demi Moore attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Savion Washington/Getty Images

“I’m protective of the length,” she told the magazine. “When I am not working, I keep styling minimal and heat low,” she said. The actress said she uses the Kérastase Chronlogiste Masque Intense ($75, Amazon) as a weekly conditioning treatment.

The luxe mask contains hyaluronic acid, an ingredient typically associated with skincare that is increasingly popping up in hair products. The formula promises intense hydration and conditioning to hair, and is best suited for drier scalps.

Archive Photos/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

While Moore typically keeps her strands long, she’s willing to go outside her comfort zone for the sake of a job. The actress famously buzzed her hair for the 1997 film G.I. Jane, where she played a soldier—a role she called an “illuminating experience, and one that deepened my appreciation for my hair.”

Still, Moore appreciates being able to change things up with temporary wigs and hairpieces. “I like leaving room to play,” she said—and play she does. In September, Moore wore a set of custom faux curtain bangs for a Gucci short film directed by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn.

By contrast, Moore’s Landman character wears her dark hair in a shoulder-length cut and a deep side part. Although the color is the same as her usual raven hair, seeing Moore with a different part and slightly shorter length makes a big difference.

Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore in 'Landman,' Taylor Sheridan's hit show on Paramount+. Paramount+

The actress is well aware of the difference just a few inches can make. Last year, the Oscar-nominated actress played Ann Woodward, a 1960s socialite in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, where she wore her hair in bouncy retro curls. In Moore’s caption for a set of behind-the-scenes photos, she wrote, “It’s all about the hair.”

Moore portrays socialite Ann Woodward in the FX series 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.' FX