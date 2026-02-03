Jennifer Aniston Gave Jason Bateman a Hair Makeover

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Jennifer Aniston, 56, opened her home hair salon to another famous face. In a new video posted to Instagram, the Friends star played hairstylist to her longtime friend Jason Bateman‘s “extraordinary” hair.

“I hear you’re doing hair now,” Bateman, 57, said as he arrived at Aniston’s door. Aniston previously posted a video in which she styled her Friends co-star Courteney Cox’s glossy strands.

“This is me-time,” the Arrested Development actor said before sitting down in Aniston’s at-home salon chair.

“First of all, I don’t even have a smock on,” Bateman joked. “So, I don’t know what your rates are, but they should be low.”

“This is free,” Aniston quipped back.

Aniston and Bateman have starred opposite one another in several films, including The Break-Up (2006), The Switch (2010), and Horrible Bosses (2011).

In the video, Aniston incorporated products from her haircare line, LolaVie, squirting two pumps of the LolaVie Sculpting Paste into her palms before running the product through Bateman’s hair to “get it a little piecey.“

Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston at the screening of "Office Christmas Party" in New York City, 2016. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

“I apply the paste to your beautiful head of, like, extraordinary hair envied by every man, really, that I know,” Aniston said. “This is a dream.”

Despite his enviably thick hair, Bateman seemed unconvinced. “You’ve seen a water buffalo?” he asked Aniston, pointing to his hairline.

“I’m gonna fix that with a blow dryer,” she answered.

Jason Bateman as Wally Mars and Jennifer Aniston as Kassie Larson in "The Switch." IMDb

Once Aniston finished her work, Bateman looked into the camera and said, “Thanks, Aunt Jen.”

The actress captioned her post, “I guess I’m doing hair now? Wonder who’s next…” Fans quickly flocked to the comment section to line up for her services, including several of Aniston’s celebrity friends.

“I’d like to book an appointment, please,” actress Reese Witherspoon wrote, while Sleepless in Seattle star Rita Wilson added, “I’ll take the spot after Reese.”