Disney Star Reveals Her Hair Loss After Giving Birth
Disney star Vanessa Hudgens got real about postpartum hair loss in a makeup-free video.
In a recent Instagram story, the 37-year-old High School Musical alum smiled at the camera, showing her long hair in a half-up style. The front sections fall along her cheeks, forming what appear to be curtain (face-framing) bangs.
“Oh cute, you got bangs? No, I’m just postpartum,” Hudgens joked in the accompanying text.
Hair loss is a common yet temporary condition during the period following childbirth, typically caused by hormonal changes.
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Excessive shedding typically begins three months after labor, but hair usually returns to normal within 12 months after giving birth, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Hudgens and her husband, retired professional baseball player Cole Tucker, 29, got married in December 2023. The pair welcomed their first child, a son, in July 2024, and their second, a daughter, in November 2025.
The couple has chosen to keep details about their children private; they have not publicly shared their names or photos.
The realities of motherhood, however, are fair game. Hudgens often jokes about her parenting adventures on social media.
In early March, the actress posted a selfie on Instagram of herself lying on the floor with her feet up, pushing her hair off her makeup-free face.
“Never any makeup and always on the floor,” she joked in the caption, adding, “Mom life lol.”
In November 2025, Hudgens told Elle magazine that she began to experience postpartum hair loss after the birth of her first child in 2024.
Hudgens, whose long, glossy hair has been a staple throughout her career, called her experiences with postpartum shedding “devastating.” She told the magazine that her go-to hairstyle as a mother is a slicked-back bun.
“When you’re on the go, running around all day, chasing children, sometimes it’s hard to think about your hair or even get a glimpse of yourself in the mirror,” she said. “But if I slick down my hair first thing in the morning, I know I’m good to go and polished for the whole day.”
Hudgens also revealed to Elle that she began relying on hair extensions at 15 and even wore them while famously playing Gabriella Montez in High School Musical, but has since given them up.
“Learning how to embrace my actual texture and how to care for my hair properly has been something that I’ve really grown into as a woman,” she said.
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