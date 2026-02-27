Award-Winning Actress, 62, Gets Her Shortest Haircut in Decades
Demi Moore looked like someone entirely different during her appearance at Milan Fashion Week, showing up with her shortest haircut since her shaved head in G.I. Jane.
Moore, 62, sat front row at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2026 Fashion Show in Italy on Friday, wearing a black, skintight leather outfit by Gucci and a fresh new hairstyle.
The Substance star accessorised her Matrix-coded outfit with black statement sunglasses, black pointed-toe heels, and a black bag. She carried her pint-sized chihuahua, Pilaf, in her arms.
Instead of her signature waist-length, glossy black hair, the Golden Globe-winning actress parted her sharp bob to the side. She styled it wet, imitating the ongoing straight-from-the-shower trend.
In the comments of an Instagram video shared by celebrity stylist Brad Goreski and Moore, people fawned over the makeover.
“It’s giving The Matrix’s Trinity!” the top comment read, while many were quick to express their love for Moore’s chic new hair. In addition to Carrie Ann Moss’s iconic cyberpunk look, Moore’s new style felt reminiscent of a shorter, shaggier version of the lob worn by Cami Miller, her character in the Paramount+ drama Landman.
An Instagram post shared by hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos—whose other famous clientele includes Heidi Klum, Cindy Crawford, and the Clooneys—gained significant praise for giving Moore a “perfect” bob.
“I can’t even!! You just took 20 years off of her and made her even cooler. This is awesome. This is groundbreaking,” one fan wrote. “Incredible work! I love it so much!” another one added.
“Reminds me of the cut she had in the movie Indecent Proposal,” wrote a third one.
Still, some fans suspected the drastic transformation was achieved with a wig. “She would never cut her beautiful hair,” wrote one person.
Moore has also undergone many dramatic hair transformations—such as cutting her hair into a pixie for her hit movie Ghost in 1990, and shaving her head for the 1997 drama G.I. Jane—in her early acting days.
Moore often wears wigs and hairpieces for her roles, though she notably did not wear one for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Jordan O’Neill in G.I. Jane. This would not be her first time doing so for Gucci, either: In September 2025, the actress wore faux bangs for the fashion house’s short film The Tiger.
Moore has often spoken about loving her hair at waist length, saying she asks only for “dusting” at her hair appointments.
“It feels most like me,” she explained. “At the end of the day, I love taking it down and seeing my hair fall past my waist. It’s like coming home. I’m protective of the length. When I am not working, I keep styling minimal and heat low.”
