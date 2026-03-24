Lifestyle you're welcome This Is What Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Looks Like With Long Hair Fans were left stunned by his cascading curls. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 53, underwent a curly-hair transformation, startling fans who are long accustomed to seeing the actor and retired wrestler completely bald.

On Monday, Disney released the trailer for Moana, a new live-action version of Disney’s popular animated film of the same name.

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Despite the excitement around the new movie after the huge success of its predecessors, YouTube comments focused not on the trailer itself but on Johnson’s hair.

Dwayne Johnson and his shoulder-length waves in "Moana." Disney/YouTube

In the animated movies Moana and Moana 2, Johnson voices Maui, a beloved demigod who assists the protagonist, Moana, through obstacles while singing catchy songs like “You’re Welcome.”

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To bring the animated character to life, Johnson swapped his famously clean-shaved head for a curly, voluminous wig that reached his collarbones.

Although the transformation was in line with the original character, the online reception was anything but positive.

One of the YouTube video’s top comments with 11,000 likes reads, “That wig they put on the rock is killing me.”

YouTube/Disney

Some commenters even compared his wig to those purchased by costume-seekers at Spirit Halloween.

People on Reddit also joined the discourse after someone shared a still photo of Johnson wearing the wig on the Fauxmoi subreddit.

People said he looked like one of Saturday Night Live’s satirical comedy characters, and one popular comment even compared the look to John Cena’s comical blonde curls as mermaid Ken in Barbie.

Dwayne Johnson with a machine gun from his film "Doom" at the world premiere of the film in Los Angeles in 2005. Chris Pizzello/Reuters

“Surely Disney has the budget for a better wig, yeah?” one person quipped.

Reddit

Despite criticism of the wig, Johnson put in a lot of work for the role.

He said his costume, including prosthetics and the wig, weighed 40 pounds, and filming “was grueling because of the suit and how hot it was.”

Five to six people had to help Johnson keep cool between takes by holding fans and pulling back his long curls.

In 2025, Johnson also donned a wig for his role in The Smashing Machine.

Although the wig was noticeably shorter, he shared on social media that the transformation into his MMA fighter character took four hours of sitting in the beauty chair.

Dwayne Johnson in "The Smashing Machine"—another role that called for a striking physical transformation. Eric Zachanowich

After years of sporting the look, Johnson’s bald head is part of his brand.

In 2017, he joked on X that the reason he was bald was not that he lost his hair, but because his natural hair was “a cross between an afro and hair from a Lama’s ball sac.”

Dwayne Johnson, wearing one of his longest (real) hairstyles, smiles at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006. John Schults/Reuters

Johnson previously drew online confusion and criticism when he launched his beauty brand Papatui in 2024.

The line included haircare products, and many fans were confused about how he could vouch for the products if he had not tried them. In the advertisement, Johnson was quoted as saying, “My hair would’ve loved this 2-in-1.”

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