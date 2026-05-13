Lifestyle more moore Demi Moore’s Thin Appearance at Cannes Sparks Health Concerns Fans grew worried after seeing a video of the star in her red-carpet gown. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Demi Moore’s red-carpet appearance at Cannes prompted fans to voice concerns about the star’s figure, accusing her of looking unhealthily thin.

On Tuesday, the Landman actress, 63, attended the opening ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival in France. Moore, who is part of this year’s festival jury, sparkled in a sequined custom Jacquemus gown with a flared mermaid-style hem.

Her trusted hair pro, Dimitris Giannetos, styled Moore’s waist-length black hair straight and glossy.

Moore and her fashion stylist, Brad Goreski, posted a joint Instagram video from the hotel room showing off the star’s strapless look, which he accessorized by layering a Chopard diamond necklace and flower-shaped diamond earrings.

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Soon after the post went live, fans flooded the comment section with speculation over Moore’s appearance.

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“I’ve been a big fan of yours for years, Demi, and I say with the utmost compassion that I hope you take care of your health. A lot of people care about you,” one fan wrote, signing her message with a blue heart emoji.

Many fans expressed concern over Demi Moore's health in her Instagram comments. Instagram/Demi Moore

Another comment, which racked up over 1,000 likes, read, “Beautiful dress, but she is too skinny.”

“Always been beautiful, but please look after yourself, getting far too thin, and it’s not healthy,” commented a third person.

A fourth added, “Not the Demi Moore I have been a fan of since St.Elmo’s Fire and About Last Night. So thin.”

Some commenters suggested that the star was using Ozempic, a brand-name medication in the GLP-1 class of drugs that is often prescribed for Type II diabetes and obesity.

Demi Moore is one of the jury members of the 79th Cannes Film Festival. Posing here at the opening ceremony with actress Jane Fonda on May 12, 2026. Manon Cruz/Manon Cruz/Reuters

Ozempic is widely rumored to be popular among Hollywood A-listers, including celebrities whose weights are already classified as “healthy” or even “underweight” on the BMI scale.

Demi Moore's strapless gown at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival left the upper body bare, sparking concern among fans about her slim figure. Posing here before the opening ceremony in France on May 12, 2026. Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

While many commenters expressed concerns about Moore’s health, others complimented her timeless beauty and admired her stylish outfit, declaring it a “perfect” ensemble for the star.

Some fans even stepped up in Moore’s defense.

“For everyone saying she is too skinny... I am [5′7″] and as you get older, your appetite decreases," one person wrote. “And newsflash, some of us get thin. Stop being so judgmental!”

Demi Moore poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "La vie d'une femme" (A Woman's Life) in competition at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2026. Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

On Wednesday, she appeared at a screening for La vie d’une femme in a sweeping purple tulle gown and a wet-hair look.

Jury Member Demi Moore attends the "La Vie D'Une Femme" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2026, in Cannes, France. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

prompted fans to voice concerns about

Worries over Moore’s health have been circulating since her appearance at the 2026 SAG Actor Awards in March.

She is one of the many women in Hollywood who have sparked uneasiness among onlookers after noticeably shrinking in size over the past year.

Many such A-listers have prompted public discourse about the dangers of promoting potentially unhealthy beauty standards.

Before the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony, Demi Moore showed up for a photocall in a dotted Jacquemus dress, which online commenters praised as "whimsical." Gonzalo Fuentes/Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Moore has previously discussed her “obsession” with working out and her eating disorder history.

In 2024, she revealed to Elle magazine that at one point in her career, a Hollywood producer told her “to lose weight multiple times.”

"It was very embarrassing and humiliating," Moore said.

Adding, “But that’s just one thing. How I internalized it and how it moved me to a place of such torture and harshness against myself, of real extreme behaviors, and that I placed almost all the value of who I was on my body being a certain way—that’s on me.”

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