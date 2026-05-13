Demi Moore’s Thin Appearance at Cannes Sparks Health Concerns
Demi Moore’s red-carpet appearance at Cannes prompted fans to voice concerns about the star’s figure, accusing her of looking unhealthily thin.
On Tuesday, the Landman actress, 63, attended the opening ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival in France. Moore, who is part of this year’s festival jury, sparkled in a sequined custom Jacquemus gown with a flared mermaid-style hem.
Her trusted hair pro, Dimitris Giannetos, styled Moore’s waist-length black hair straight and glossy.
Moore and her fashion stylist, Brad Goreski, posted a joint Instagram video from the hotel room showing off the star’s strapless look, which he accessorized by layering a Chopard diamond necklace and flower-shaped diamond earrings.
Soon after the post went live, fans flooded the comment section with speculation over Moore’s appearance.
Get a First Look
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
“I’ve been a big fan of yours for years, Demi, and I say with the utmost compassion that I hope you take care of your health. A lot of people care about you,” one fan wrote, signing her message with a blue heart emoji.
Another comment, which racked up over 1,000 likes, read, “Beautiful dress, but she is too skinny.”
“Always been beautiful, but please look after yourself, getting far too thin, and it’s not healthy,” commented a third person.
A fourth added, “Not the Demi Moore I have been a fan of since St.Elmo’s Fire and About Last Night. So thin.”
Some commenters suggested that the star was using Ozempic, a brand-name medication in the GLP-1 class of drugs that is often prescribed for Type II diabetes and obesity.
Ozempic is widely rumored to be popular among Hollywood A-listers, including celebrities whose weights are already classified as “healthy” or even “underweight” on the BMI scale.
While many commenters expressed concerns about Moore’s health, others complimented her timeless beauty and admired her stylish outfit, declaring it a “perfect” ensemble for the star.
Some fans even stepped up in Moore’s defense.
“For everyone saying she is too skinny... I am [5′7″] and as you get older, your appetite decreases," one person wrote. “And newsflash, some of us get thin. Stop being so judgmental!”
On Wednesday, she appeared at a screening for La vie d’une femme in a sweeping purple tulle gown and a wet-hair look.
prompted fans to voice concerns about
Worries over Moore’s health have been circulating since her appearance at the 2026 SAG Actor Awards in March.
She is one of the many women in Hollywood who have sparked uneasiness among onlookers after noticeably shrinking in size over the past year.
Many such A-listers have prompted public discourse about the dangers of promoting potentially unhealthy beauty standards.
Moore has previously discussed her “obsession” with working out and her eating disorder history.
In 2024, she revealed to Elle magazine that at one point in her career, a Hollywood producer told her “to lose weight multiple times.”
"It was very embarrassing and humiliating," Moore said.
Adding, “But that’s just one thing. How I internalized it and how it moved me to a place of such torture and harshness against myself, of real extreme behaviors, and that I placed almost all the value of who I was on my body being a certain way—that’s on me.”
Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog