Kelly Osbourne, 41, spoke out against comments about her weight loss after her latest public appearance prompted concern over her health.

The reality star accompanied her mother, Sharon Osbourne, 73, on stage at The BRIT Awards 2026 in Manchester on Saturday. The pair accepted the Lifetime Achievement award on behalf of Kelly’s late father, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ozzy, the frontman of the metal band Black Sabbath, passed away on July 22, 2025. He was 76 years old.

Photos and videos of Kelly at the BRIT Awards began circulating on social media, drawing worried comments and criticism about her recent weight loss.

Kelly Osbourne wore a black gown with a black feathery shawl for The BRIT Awards 2026 in Manchester. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Under the BRIT Awards’ YouTube video of the pair’s speech, commenters voiced uneasiness with Kelly’s appearance.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“Kelly looks sick!” one person wrote, while another added, “Kelly looks like she nearing her 70’s.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly and Sharon Osbourne accepted the 'Lifetime Achievement' award on behalf of Ozzy Osbourne at The BRIT Awards 2026. JMEnternational/JMEnternational/Getty Images

“As much as I hate to comment about someone’s appearance...Kelly has hit the danger zone. That’s extremely concerning,” one person wrote.

Some of the more blunt commenters deemed her appearance “scary,” comparing her to “a walking skeleton.”

YouTube/BRITs

Kelly took to her Instagram stories to stand up for herself and to rebuke the negativity.

Kelly Osbourne at The BRIT Awards 2026 in Manchester. Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

“There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something,” Kelly wrote.

She continued, “Kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne on the red carpet of The BRIT Awards 2026. Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Redferns

“None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character. I’m currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!” she wrote.

Although Kelly did not specify which comments she was referring to, her shrunken appearance has garnered attention on social media for months.

Under her latest Instagram post, one commenter called her “a skeleton in a dress,” while another asked, “Is she a zombie?” Other commenters accused her of going on Ozempic.

Sharon, Ozzy, and Kelly Osbourne at The BRIT Awards 2008 in London. JMEnternational/JMEnternational/Getty Images

This latest defense comes as the second time within a week that Kelly has addressed online hate.

On Feb. 23, she posted an Instagram story that highlighted a particularly cruel comment. It read, “Looks like a dead body... She’s tooooo thin and fragile... Looks like she’s going to see her dad soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly shared a screenshot of the comment and wrote, “Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of abuse!”

Kelly with father Ozzy Osbourne at the 21st Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, where Black Sabbath was inducted. New York City, 2006. KMazur/KMazur/WireImage

Kelly has received criticism over her weight throughout her career.

She first rose to fame in 2002, following the premiere of MTV’s The Osbournes, a reality series that chronicled the lives of her famous family.

In May 2024, Kelly opened up about the constant scrutiny and attention to her body on her family’s podcast, The Osbournes Podcast. She recalled her agency telling her she “needed to lose weight” and that she was “too fat for TV” when she was just a child.