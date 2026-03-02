Kelly Osbourne’s Weight Loss Sparks ‘Danger Zone’ Comments
Kelly Osbourne, 41, spoke out against comments about her weight loss after her latest public appearance prompted concern over her health.
The reality star accompanied her mother, Sharon Osbourne, 73, on stage at The BRIT Awards 2026 in Manchester on Saturday. The pair accepted the Lifetime Achievement award on behalf of Kelly’s late father, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne.
Ozzy, the frontman of the metal band Black Sabbath, passed away on July 22, 2025. He was 76 years old.
Photos and videos of Kelly at the BRIT Awards began circulating on social media, drawing worried comments and criticism about her recent weight loss.
Under the BRIT Awards’ YouTube video of the pair’s speech, commenters voiced uneasiness with Kelly’s appearance.
“Kelly looks sick!” one person wrote, while another added, “Kelly looks like she nearing her 70’s.”
“As much as I hate to comment about someone’s appearance...Kelly has hit the danger zone. That’s extremely concerning,” one person wrote.
Some of the more blunt commenters deemed her appearance “scary,” comparing her to “a walking skeleton.”
Kelly took to her Instagram stories to stand up for herself and to rebuke the negativity.
“There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something,” Kelly wrote.
She continued, “Kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most.”
“None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character. I’m currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!” she wrote.
Although Kelly did not specify which comments she was referring to, her shrunken appearance has garnered attention on social media for months.
Under her latest Instagram post, one commenter called her “a skeleton in a dress,” while another asked, “Is she a zombie?” Other commenters accused her of going on Ozempic.
This latest defense comes as the second time within a week that Kelly has addressed online hate.
On Feb. 23, she posted an Instagram story that highlighted a particularly cruel comment. It read, “Looks like a dead body... She’s tooooo thin and fragile... Looks like she’s going to see her dad soon.”
Kelly shared a screenshot of the comment and wrote, “Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of abuse!”
Kelly has received criticism over her weight throughout her career.
She first rose to fame in 2002, following the premiere of MTV’s The Osbournes, a reality series that chronicled the lives of her famous family.
In May 2024, Kelly opened up about the constant scrutiny and attention to her body on her family’s podcast, The Osbournes Podcast. She recalled her agency telling her she “needed to lose weight” and that she was “too fat for TV” when she was just a child.
