Lifestyle 'IT'S ADDICTING' ‘Mormon Wives’ Star Shares Dark Details of GLP-1 Abuse on the Show Even as her weight dramatically dropped, the 25-year-old said she felt unable to stop taking the medication. Fred Hayes/Disney

A The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star opened up about misusing GLP-1 weight loss medications during the show’s bombshell season premiere.

During the first episode of season four of Hulu’s hit series, which centers around women in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Layla Taylor, 25, discussed her battle with body dysmorphia and the “addicting” nature of the increasingly popular weight-loss drugs.

“I put a lot of my self-worth into my image,” Taylor told her castmates Jessi Draper, 33, and Miranda McWhorter, 27, in the season’s final episode, while in a pool.

Taylor, a social media influencer who has modeled at Miami Swim Week, reflected on being turned down from a modeling job.

Layla Taylor walking the runway wearing Megan Mae Miami during Miami Swim Week in May 2025. Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week

“Having someone say that they didn’t wanna take me on, even though they didn’t say anything physically was wrong with me, I feel like my brain automatically was like, ‘Oh, I’m not small enough, or I’m not pretty enough.’ But I think more of it was just like, ‘I feel like I weighed too much,’” Taylor said.

Draper noted that Taylor was “sample size, if not smaller.” Sample sizes in fashion are typically considered sizes zero through four.

“I don’t look at myself that way, though,” Taylor said, growing emotional. “I weighed myself like two days ago, and I was 99 [pounds].”

Her castmates were visibly shocked, pointing out that Taylor stood between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10. A person who stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 99 pounds has a body mass index (BMI) of around 14.6—far below the range considered “healthy.” At that height, the National Institute of Health considers 128 to 162 pounds to be a “healthy” weight range.

“I mean, do you know that’s not super healthy?” Draper asked Taylor.

“No, I know,” Taylor answered, crying.

Jessi Draper, Layla Taylor, and Miranda McWhorter in New York City, 2025. Stephanie Augello/Disney

“I don’t think I’ll ever be small enough in my head, and I know that it’s affecting me, and like I’m so exhausted all the time because I don’t eat, and my body hurts every night when I go to bed,” Taylor said.

Continuing, she admitted, “When I lay down, if my knees are touching each other, it hurts because I don’t have any fat on my body to cushion it. And I know that it’s going too far, and I’m taking it too far, but I, like, can’t stop.”

“Are you open to stopping Tirzepatide?” Draper asked.

Tirzepatide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist that helps suppress appetite and is sold under the brand names Mounjaro and Zepbound.

Layla Taylor at "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" season two reunion. Fred Hayes/Disney

“I have been using weight loss drugs, GLP-1s, now for about a year, I would say,” Taylor said during a confessional, where individual cast members speak in private to a camera.

“I initially got on them because I feel like I just had stubborn weight that I couldn’t get off, but the thing is that people don’t talk about how addicting this is, and how hard it is to get off,” she admitted.

Taylor also described the unique ways the social environment plays into body-image issues.

“It’s just this ever-living thing that’s so negative, and especially negative here in Utah. People are obsessed with how they look. It’s a very negative part of the Utah culture. I can’t even count on both hands how many people I know abuse GLP-1s, like myself. And it’s a real problem for sure,” Taylor said.

Layla Taylor poses at an event in 2025. Fred Hayes/Disney

“I feel like everyone’s starting to notice what it looks like in my comments,” Taylor told her castmates.

“Like, I can’t post a single video right now, every single person is saying something like ‘you need to eat’ or ‘you’re not gonna be able to show up for your kids’ like ‘you’re being a bad mom’ blah, blah, blah,” she said.

Taylor is the mother of two sons, Oliver and Maxwell, whom she welcomed in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Layla Taylor at Hulu’s Get Real House event in Los Angeles in 2025. Cristian Lopez/Disney

“I felt like, for a long time there, people calling me ill or saying that I look sick or too thin, it was almost a dopamine rush for me,” Taylor said in a confessional.

“Because I feel like with an eating disorder, ‘Okay, someone’s noticing all this work that I’m putting in to look this way, and it’s paying off in a way,’” she said.

But now, she added, the comments made her want to stay away from social media.

“I don’t even wanna post right now because I can’t run away from it.”

In an interview with The Cut, Taylor said she is now off the medication, but noted its disturbing physical impact.

“It’s a very hard drug to get off of. It’s addicting. It was so hard not to get back on it,” she said in the interview, adding that she is currently in therapy and seeking treatment for her eating disorder.

Taylor voiced frustration that the show cut short some scenes in which she discussed her body dysmorphia issues.

“But I’m writing a book!” she informed the outlet. “I’m going to be sharing a lot of things in there. I’m just starting the process right now.”

If you or a loved one is struggling with disordered eating, please reach out to the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at nationaleatingdisorders.org.

