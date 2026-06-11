Lifestyle HOLD MY EARRINGS Stage Mom, 60, Reveals Dramatic Makeover of Her Aging Ears “Everyone’s going to be flocking to their doctors for this.” Phil McCarten/Reuters

Stage parents are used to helping their aspiring-star kids accessorize, but Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller shared the 30-minute procedure that helped her solve a longtime issue from her own jewelry.

The 60-year-old dance teacher told Page Six that her earlobes had stretched due to a combination of age and heavy earrings, making it hard for her to wear her beloved statement earrings.

“My mom always used to complain about her earlobes and how the earring hole got bigger and heavier over time because [she] was wearing big heavy earrings,” she told the outlet, noting that she scoffed at her mother’s warnings until she noticed the same thing happening to her own ears.

Abby Lee Miller said that her earring holes were so stretched that her hoop earrings would flip around with their backs. Pictured here in Beverly Hills in 2022. John Wolfsohn/Getty Images

“I would put an earring in my ear, and the whole earring would go through,” she said. “The hoops would flip all the way around with the back and the whole thing in it, and I was like ‘This is crazy.’”

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She consulted with a doctor, who suggested surgery, but Miller hoped to find a pain-free solution.

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Thankfully, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Patrick Davis offered a quicker, minimally painful option.

On May 29, Miller underwent ear rejuvenation with hyaluronic acid filler.

Abby Lee Miller's statement earrings stretched her earlobes, leaving them to sit at the edges of her ears. Dr. Patrick Davis

The popular injection can help smooth wrinkles and plump up the skin, with results lasting over six months—and longer in areas that do not move a lot, like the ears.

“The ear itself can be a tell-tale sign of the aging process,” Dr. Davis told the outlet. “A little bit of filler in the earlobe can plump up the earlobe that has shrunken in size or isn’t holding earrings properly.”

Miller said the $1,000 procedure took only minutes, and she rated the pain level at two on a scale of one to 10.

“It was amazing,” she said. “I could see results immediately.”

Abby Lee Miller said getting the injections was quick, like "boom, boom, boom." Dr. Patrick Davis

Miller thinks that her results might spark a new trend once people see them.

“Everyone’s going to be flocking to their doctors to do this,” she said.

Perhaps she’s on to something: On Wednesday, The Looker wrote about the growing interest among Ozempic users to plump up their ears after weight loss.

Abby Lee Miller said she noticed an instant change after receiving hyaluronic acid filler injections into her earlobes. Dr. Patrick Davis

Miller, too, plans on taking things a step further—partly because her doctor was conservative with the filler at their first appointment and partly because she defied his orders.

“He didn’t want me to wear earrings for like a week, and I couldn’t do it because I had an event that I had to go to,” she said.

Abby Lee Miller is a fan of big jewelry, but her love for statement earrings has stretched her earlobes. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Miller is not the first celebrity to openly talk about getting dermal fillers injected in their earlobes.

Shark Tank star and real-estate mogul Barbara Corcoran, 77, has spoken about getting dermal filler injections to her ears quarterly, at the same time as she gets other fillers.

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