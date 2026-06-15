Lifestyle HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU Courteney Cox Shares Rare Selfie With Her Lookalike Daughter The 22-year-old is her only child with actor David Arquette. Phil McCarten/REUTERS

Courteney Cox posted a rare selfie with her only child, CoCo Arquette, to celebrate her 22nd birthday.

The Friends star shared the image in a June 14 Instagram post, captioning it, “Happy Birthday Co. You are such a wise soul. The funniest person I know and my life teacher. I love you x.”

​The first photo shows a present-day selfie of Cox, 62, with her daughter, CoCo Arquette.

In the image, the pair poses cheek-to-cheek, with Arquette’s full eyebrows, defined bone structure, and slight dimples matching her mother’s.

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​The second picture in the birthday carousel is a sweet throwback shot of Cox holding her daughter in a crystal-blue ocean.

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Fellow Friends alum Jennifer Aniston offered her own well-wishes in the comment section, writing, “Happy birthdayyy Coco.”

Reese Witherspoon, Aniston’s Morning Show co-star, added, “Happy birthday, sweet CoCo!”

Actress Reese Witherspoon appears next to ‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston in the episode titled ‘The One with Rachel’s Sister.’ Friends/IMDB/IMDB

​CoCo is the only child Cox shares with her ex-husband, David Arquette.

The pair met at a pre-party before filming Scream, the 1996 slasher that became one of the decade’s biggest blockbusters. They tied the knot three years later and were married for 15 years before divorcing in 2014.

Like his ex-wife, Arquette publicly wished his daughter a happy birthday by posting a throwback photo to Instagram.

David Arquette shares a throwback photo of himself holding his baby daughter, CoCo, on his Instagram. David Arquette/Instagram/David Arquette/Instagram

The road to parenthood was not easy for Arquette and Cox. During their marriage, they struggled with fertility.

“I had a bunch of miscarriages, but I was really lucky to have my little girl CoCo, who I had through IVF,” Cox told Entertainment Tonight in 2019, referring to in vitro fertilization treatments.

Actors Courteney Cox and her then-husband David Arquette are photographed as they attend the Women in Film Crystal+Lucy Awards in 2010. Phil McCarten/REUTERS

The experience inspired her to host a Facebook watch series, 9 Months With Courteney Cox. The show followed couples and their experiences with pregnancy, trying to conceive, and family building.

“If I can share any light or give any wisdom to somebody or hope, of course I would share anything I can,” ​she told Entertainment Tonight.

Actor Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco Arquette pose during Cox’s star unveiling ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, in 2023. MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

​The actress related her experience to that of her Friends character.

In “The One With The Fertility Test,” both Monica and her love interest, Chander Bing (Matthew Perry), are revealed to be struggling with fertility.

Actors Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox appear alongside each other in the sitcom 'Friends.' Friends/IMDB/Friends/IMDB

“My guys won’t get off their bark loungers,” Chandler says in a heartbreaking scene. “And you have a uterus that is prepared to kill the ones that do.”

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​The episode aired in 2003, one year before CoCo’s birth, just as Cox was struggling to conceive off-screen.

On Friends, the couple ultimately chooses adoption, while Cox became pregnant with her daughter during the show’s tenth season.

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