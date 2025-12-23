Reese Witherspoon Shares Stunning Photo With Lookalike Daughter

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Reese Witherspoon, 49, posted a photo with her 26-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, where the pair look more like twins than mother and daughter.

In the holiday photo spread shared on Instagram, the actress and her daughter grin side by side and look so similar that you might have to do a double-take.

As one commenter put it: “How does your daughter look more like you than you do 😭”

The Legally Blonde actress wore a sequined, sparkling dress under a fuzzy black fur coat and kept her makeup glowy and straightforward to let the texture of her outfit pop.

Her shoulder-length blonde hair was styled in straight layers and complemented with a nude pink lip. She wore clustered diamond earrings that ever-so-slightly peeked out under her highlighted hair.

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Phillippe, on the other hand, opted for a bolder look. The UC Berkeley alum chose a metallic-embellished mini skirt, sheer black tights, and a black quarter-length sleeve turtleneck for her holiday outfit.

She wore bright red lipstick, darker eye makeup, and styled her hair wavy, halfway up, to perfectly show off three sparkling earrings of different shapes and sizes on each ear.

Among other photos in Witherspoon’s holiday photo spread were pictures of a charcuterie board; a photo of her and her mother, Betty Reese, posing under a rainbow by an airplane hangar; a mirror picture with her son, Deacon Phillippe, 22; a selfie with close friend and frequent co-star Laura Dern; a gingerbread house; and a snowy selfie with son Tennessee, 13.

The actress shares Ava and Deacon with ex-husband actor Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee with ex-husband Jim Toth, a former talent agent.

A young Reese Witherspoon and baby Ava Phillippe in 1999 on the set of "Legally Blonde" Eric Ford / Getty Images

Witherspoon previously joked with Gayle King in an InStyle cover story that being mistaken for her daughter “makes me feel so young.” The star added that Phillippe has a good sense of humor about it, too. “She really rolls with it. I’m sure it’s not easy looking like your mother.”

She also told the magazine that the pair often phone-a-friend and tag in Big Little Lies co-star Zoë Kravitz for help. “She and her mother [Lisa Bonet] look exactly alike, so whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, ‘Call Zoë, text Zoë, she knows what to talk about.’”

Of course, looking so similar that you’re mistaken for Reese Witherspoon or Lisa Bonet doesn’t seem too frustrating... but to each their own!