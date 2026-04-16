Lifestyle 'watch me do it' Top NFL Reporter Starts IVF at 47 “I believe my body can do it.” Variety/Variety via Getty Images

A top NFL reporter shares that she has restarted in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment at age 47.

Erin Andrews shared her plan to expand her family on her podcast, Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, while explaining why she skipped a pricey beauty treatment.

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“I didn’t get a CO2 laser," she told her co-host, fellow sportscaster Charissa Thompson, “because, I’ll say it, I just decided to try IVF again.”

In vitro fertilization involves multiple procedures to fertilize an egg in a laboratory in order to implant it in a uterus with the goal of pregnancy.

Erin Andrews is a longtime sports broadcaster. Pictured here in 2025, interviewing Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels after a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images via Reuters

Andrews said she had injected herself with human growth hormone, Gonal-F, and clomid in order to stimulate her ovaries.

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This round had not been successful, but she remained optimistic.

“I am crazy, and I am with a doctor that said, ‘Listen, we’ll call it when it’s time.’ But I’m like psychotic right now. I just feel like I believe my body can do it,” she said.

Adding, “Even though I know that my age is not, with what history says, great with producing eggs and the viability of your eggs, there’s just some s--t in me that I’m like, ‘wait, watch me do it.’”

This would be Andrews’s second child.

After multiple unsuccessful IVF rounds, she and her husband, Canadian former professional ice hockey player Jarret Stoll, welcomed their first child, son Mack, via surrogate in 2023.

Erin Andrews with husband Jarret Stoll and son Mack in Los Angeles in January 2025. Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images/Reuters

According to Sports Illustrated, Andrews had previously frozen her embryos, years before finding out that she had cervical cancer in 2016.

She underwent multiple surgeries, eventually receiving a clear scan, but told the outlet she worried about the future of her fertility.

“I’m not young, we don’t know when we’re going to have a baby, we don’t know if this is going to come back,” she said.

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