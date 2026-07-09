Charlize Theron’s Red Carpet Video Goes Viral Over Health Concerns
Charlize Theron, 50, sparked concerns over her appearance in France.
On Wednesday, Theron attended the Paris premiere of The Odyssey at Le Grand Rex wearing a white-and-black lace dress with a deep V-neckline by Jonathan Anderson’s Dior.
Several outlets posted videos of the Oscar-winning actress on the glamorous red carpet. Rather than admiring her fashion ensemble, however, fans expressed concern for her health, branding her appearance “too thin.”
MEAWW Entertainment posted a video of the South African star getting out of a car and waving to fans. The light hit Theron from above, highlighting her ribcage and sternum.
In the comments, some people called her appearance “scary” and wondered whether she was using Ozempic or another GLP-1 drug for weight loss.
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“Love her, but she has lost too much weight,” one person wrote.
A supporter expressed their adoration for the actress, writing, “I am concerned as so many are here. So thin! Hope all [is] well with her.”
A second video, posted by photographer Killian Chapus, showed Theron signing autographs.
“Does she eat anything other than water and air?” the top comment asked, while another person just wrote, “Skeletal.”
Some commenters noted the increasing prevalence of ultra-slim frames in Hollywood and beyond.
In 2026, fellow A-listers Demi Moore, Olivia Wilde, and Anna Faris sparked similar concerns after seemingly losing a significant amount of weight.
One person came to Theron’s defense, writing, “I don’t think she did anything to lose weight. She’s always been thin. But with age, the ribcage shows, and the arms get thinner. Mine too, and I don’t really diet.”
Theron has filmed two physically challenging movies in the last two years.
For her 2026 Netflix film Apex, Theron learned to rock climb. She suffered multiple injuries on set, including a fractured toe and an arm injury that required two surgeries.
After, Theron transformed into Calypso for The Odyssey, which will release on July 17. The film features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Tom Holland, Elliot Page, and Zendaya.
Damon, who underwent an incredible body transformation for the film, said the shooting locations were physically challenging.
He told GQ, “Every single location on this movie would’ve been the hardest location on any other movie I’ve ever done. And they just went back-to-back.”
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