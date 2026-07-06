Lifestyle BEFORE & AFTER Actor, 56, Reveals His Secret to Losing Weight Without Medication “Wow, I didn’t recognize him.” Ian West/Pool via Reuters

Actor Rick Hoffman revealed the secret to his dramatic weight loss.

The 56-year-old Suits star showed off his transformation with a selfie on Instagram, shocking fans with his slimmed-down figure and thick head of hair.

“Wow, I didn’t recognize him for a [second],” read one comment with over 5,000 likes.

While some suspected that Hoffman had been taking Ozempic, he attributed his new look to a strict, scheduled diet rather than prescription medication.

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Many commenters deemed Rick Hoffman unrecognizable in his new Instagram photo. Instagram/Rick Hoffman

“May I ask your secret for weight loss?” One fan wrote, adding, ”You look great!”

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“Intense intermittent fasting and keto diet,” Hoffman answered. “No alcohol.”

Rick Hoffman revealed his weight-loss secret in an Instagram comment. Rick Hoffman/Instagram

Intermittent fasting can be practiced in many ways, but it involves setting strict times when you do not eat. For example, one might eat only between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and fast until the next morning.

Its short-term benefits can include weight and cholesterol management, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Rick Hoffman in 2018, leaving the wedding of his “Suits“ co-star, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry at Windsor Castle, Britain. Ian West/Pool via Reuters

A ketogenic diet, on the other hand, is a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet.

The goal is to get the body into ketosis, a state in which it no longer burns glucose for energy but instead burns fat.

It can help with weight loss, but it can also cause side effects such as constipation and fatigue, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, and Gabriel Macht of "Suits" appear at an event in New York City on May 14, 2015. NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Hoffman portrayed lawyer Louis Litt on the hit legal drama Suits from 2011 to 2019.

His character was often at odds with another lawyer, Harvey Specter, played by Gabriel Macht, who was portrayed as conventionally more attractive, with a fit physique and a thick head of hair.

In one episode, Hoffman’s character even wears a wig to impersonate Specter.

Now, some commenters wrote that Hoffman could audition to play Specter himself.

One comment with over 58,000 likes read, “Louis turning into Harvey.”

Rick Hoffman first showed his hair transformation in a June 3 Instagram post. He wrote on the photo, “It goes to show.” His former ”Jake in Progress” co-star John Stamos joked in the comments, “What, that you’re wearing a wig?” Instagram/Rick Hoffman

In September 2025, Hoffman commented on his weight loss to the New York Post after being asked about his return to his Suits role as a guest star in the 2025 spinoff Suits LA.

“It felt like I never left,” he told the outlet, adding, “I would say the only difference is that it was about 30 pounds less of me, which, thank God, I got a lot more healthy.”

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