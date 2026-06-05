Lifestyle 'STOP NORMALIZING THIS' ‘Scary Movie’ Star’s Thin Appearance Sparks Health Concerns “This is scary.” IMDb

A Scary Movie star’s red-carpet appearance sparked health concerns among fans.

Anna Faris, 49, played the popular parody franchise’s final girl, Cindy Campbell, in the series’s first four movies between 2000 and 2006. (A fifth movie was released in 2013, in which Faris did not appear.) 20 years after her last performance as Campbell, Faris is reprising the role in Scary Movie 6.

On June 3, the scream queen attended the Los Angeles premiere of the movie in a black sequined Mônot gown with large cutouts that exposed her ribcage.

Anna Faris wore a black halter-neck gown for the "Scary Movie 6" premiere in Los Angeles on June 3, 2026. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Online commentary quickly turned to Faris’s figure.

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The @movietvnewsofficial Instagram account posted a video of Faris on the red carpet with the title, “Anna Faris debuts jaw-dropping physique, channels iconic Cindy Campbell energy at Scary Movie 6 premiere.”

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In the caption, the outlet described Faris’s physique as “toned”—terminology that many commenters disagreed with.

Anna Faris returned to the "Scary Movie" franchise 20 years after she starred in the "Scary Movie 4." Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

“The fact that you use the description ‘jaw-dropping’ for a woman who is thin enough that you can see her ribcage puts fear into me as to the world my daughters are growing up in and the pressure to be ‘jaw-dropping,’” one person wrote.

Other people shared similar sentiments about the star’s thin appearance, with some calling it “shocking” and questioning whether she was physically well.

People in the comments expressed concern about Anna Faris's thin appearance. Instagram/movietvnewsofficial

“Stop normalizing this,” wrote one person, and another added, “This is scary.”

Some called her appearance a “walking [advertisement]” for Ozempic, the GLP-1 weight-loss drug popular with many Hollywood A-listers—and rumored to be used by some underweight celebrities.

Fans expressed concerns about Anna Faris's physique after a video of her began circulating online. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

“Cindy, this is bones,” one person wrote, referring to the scene in Scary Movie 2, where Faris is being chased by a skeleton.

In the scene, Regina Hall’s character tells Campbell not to be scared, saying, “Cindy, this is a skeleton. This is bones,” before taking the skeleton’s head off.

Faris attended the event with her 13-year-old son, Jack Pratt.

She welcomed Jack with her then-husband, Marvel star Chris Pratt, 46, in 2012.

Anna Faris brought her son, Jack Pratt, to the red carpet with her. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The pair first met during a 2007 table read of the comedy film Take Me Home Tonight. In the 2011 movie, the pair played love interests.

After Faris’s split from her former husband Ben Indra, she and Pratt got engaged in 2008 and eloped in 2009.

Anna Farris married actor Chris Pratt in 2009. The couple, who share a 13-year-old son, split in 2017. Pictured here at the premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" in Hollywood in 2017. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Faris, who has starred in hit movies like Lost in Translation and The House Bunny, also brought other family members to the premiere.

Anna Faris rose to fame with "Scary Movie." Afterward, she starred in projects such as "The House Bunny," which she also executive-produced. Pictured here at the "Scary Movie 2" premiere with her co-star, Chris Masterson, in 2001 and at the "The House Bunny" premiere in 2008. Reuters

She was joined by her husband, cinematographer Michael Barrett, 56, and his two children, Dashiell and Margot.

Dashiell Barrett, Anna Faris, Michael Barrett, Jack Pratt, Margot Barrett, and Shawn Wayans attend the "Scary Movie" Global Premiere at Paramount Pictures Studios on June 3, 2026, in Los Angeles. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

Faris married Barrett in 2021, four years after the couple’s first meeting at the set of the romantic comedy Overboard in 2017.

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