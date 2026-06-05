‘Scary Movie’ Star’s Thin Appearance Sparks Health Concerns
A Scary Movie star’s red-carpet appearance sparked health concerns among fans.
Anna Faris, 49, played the popular parody franchise’s final girl, Cindy Campbell, in the series’s first four movies between 2000 and 2006. (A fifth movie was released in 2013, in which Faris did not appear.) 20 years after her last performance as Campbell, Faris is reprising the role in Scary Movie 6.
On June 3, the scream queen attended the Los Angeles premiere of the movie in a black sequined Mônot gown with large cutouts that exposed her ribcage.
Online commentary quickly turned to Faris’s figure.
The @movietvnewsofficial Instagram account posted a video of Faris on the red carpet with the title, “Anna Faris debuts jaw-dropping physique, channels iconic Cindy Campbell energy at Scary Movie 6 premiere.”
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In the caption, the outlet described Faris’s physique as “toned”—terminology that many commenters disagreed with.
“The fact that you use the description ‘jaw-dropping’ for a woman who is thin enough that you can see her ribcage puts fear into me as to the world my daughters are growing up in and the pressure to be ‘jaw-dropping,’” one person wrote.
Other people shared similar sentiments about the star’s thin appearance, with some calling it “shocking” and questioning whether she was physically well.
“Stop normalizing this,” wrote one person, and another added, “This is scary.”
Some called her appearance a “walking [advertisement]” for Ozempic, the GLP-1 weight-loss drug popular with many Hollywood A-listers—and rumored to be used by some underweight celebrities.
“Cindy, this is bones,” one person wrote, referring to the scene in Scary Movie 2, where Faris is being chased by a skeleton.
In the scene, Regina Hall’s character tells Campbell not to be scared, saying, “Cindy, this is a skeleton. This is bones,” before taking the skeleton’s head off.
Faris attended the event with her 13-year-old son, Jack Pratt.
She welcomed Jack with her then-husband, Marvel star Chris Pratt, 46, in 2012.
The pair first met during a 2007 table read of the comedy film Take Me Home Tonight. In the 2011 movie, the pair played love interests.
After Faris’s split from her former husband Ben Indra, she and Pratt got engaged in 2008 and eloped in 2009.
Faris, who has starred in hit movies like Lost in Translation and The House Bunny, also brought other family members to the premiere.
She was joined by her husband, cinematographer Michael Barrett, 56, and his two children, Dashiell and Margot.
Faris married Barrett in 2021, four years after the couple’s first meeting at the set of the romantic comedy Overboard in 2017.
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